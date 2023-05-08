Texas bill that would permit poll workers to carry guns moves forward

The bill would allow election judges to carry handguns at most polling places and some poll workers to do so during early voting. State Representative Jared Patterson, a Republican who filed the bill, said during a hearing on the legislation in March that the change “will make it clear that law-abiding citizens who are election judges who want to carry to protect themselves and discharge their duties can do so legally without fear of prosecution,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

Election judges and many poll workers would be able to carry handguns at polling places under a bill in Texas that moved forward on Friday, a day before a gunman killed eight people at an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb.

The proposal now heads to the Texas Senate, where similar legislation failed in 2021, according to the Morning News. It would take effect on Sept. 1 if passed.

Although firearms are generally prohibited in polling places, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion in 2018 that presiding election judges who are licensed to carry can bring handguns to polling places with some limited exceptions, the Texas Tribune reported. The proposed legislation seeks to codify that opinion into law.

Patterson said election workers would not be able to carry handguns at polling locations that have restrictions on firearms in place, including schools, universities, and businesses.

The bill “isn’t an across-the-board everybody gets guns, we’re arming people outside en masse with guns as people walk in,” Patterson said, according to the Morning News.

The legislation has received pushback from gun safety advocates, particularly in light of a spate of deadly shootings nationwide. Last week, a man allegedly killed five of his neighbors with an AR-15-style weapon in Texas, including a child. Nearly a year ago, a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students at an elementary school in Uvalde.

In a letter to the Texas House of Representatives last week, the Brennan Center for Justice and the Giffords Law Center expressed their opposition to the proposal, noting that voters, particularly voters of color, may be intimidated by poll workers carrying guns.

“Given our nation’s history of violence against Black and Latino Americans attempting to exercise their right to vote, guns at the polls are particularly insidious,” the groups wrote.

The groups also expressed concern that allowing guns at polling locations would encourage “dangerous vigilantism,” which is “especially concerning” in states like Texas, which has an expansive stand-your-ground law. Experts have decried such self-defense laws after several shootings last month in which victims mistakenly went to the wrong place.

The centers noted that false allegations of election fraud have ramped up in recent years, heightening tensions and leading to “armed individuals patrolling ballot boxes in Arizona.” Passing the legislation in Texas would only “create conditions ripe for violence,” the groups wrote.

“Guns at polling places do nothing to further American democracy and will actually weaken it by creating an environment of intimidation and fear,” they wrote.

Texas recorded 4,613 firearm deaths in 2021 and has seen a steady rise in such deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In recent years, state lawmakers have relaxed gun restrictions, such as allowing people to carry guns without a permit in 2021.

After the mass shooting at the outlet mall in Allen, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has previously signed laws to ease gun restrictions following mass shootings in the state, called for “addressing the mental health problems” behind increasing “anger and violence.”

Abbott also expressed interest in increasing penalties for “for criminals who possess guns” and passing laws to get guns “out of the hands of dangerous criminals,” but made no mention of the demands for stricter gun control, saying on “Fox News Sunday” that while “people want a quick solution,” the “long-term solution here is to address the mental health issue.”

There has been an average of about one mass killing per week this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The project, according to the AP, includes all intentional killings in which “four or more people, excluding the assailant, died in a 24-hour period.”

