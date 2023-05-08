A few readers have answers to the question: Why not DeSantis?

DeSantis is against so many true American values by promoting policies that are anti-gay, anti-trans, anti-women’s rights, anti-history, anti-workers, anti-people of color, anti-free speech, anti-Disney, and most of all, anti-education. Florida schools are having difficulty retaining teachers at all levels. Teachers are scared about being sued or fired for reading the wrong book or expressing an opinion.

In “2024 shaping up to be a race between a guy in his 80s and a guy in his 70s (and their running mates),” ( Letters, April 29 ), a reader asks: Why not Ron DeSantis for president in 2024? Let me count the ways. Overall, the governor of Florida is bringing that state back to the early 1950s, or earlier, and has no business trying to destroy our US democracy.

Advertisement

College professors are trying to figure out what they can teach in their sociology or literature classes, since they can’t discuss Black history, religion, or gender. With DeSantis’s push, the diversity program at New College of Florida has been canceled.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

His policies claiming to be all about freedom for the people are actually restricting choices throughout the population of his state. Read what he says and does, and you will see that DeSantis is not a person we want running our country.

Liz Freeman

Wakefield





No appetite for Florida Republican’s brand of government

The author of a recent letter to the editor seems to think that Governor DeSantis of Florida “could possibly guide our country back to a normal place” if he were our next president. I think it all depends on your definition of normal. If what’s normal to you is book banning; denying medically appropriate health care to transgender youth; disrespecting the LGBTQ+ community; dumbing down and, yes, whitewashing (in more than one sense of the word) the curriculum in schools and threatening reprisals against teachers and administrators who don’t toe the line; retaliating against businesses for disagreeing with his policies; encouraging the destruction of public education by promoting school vouchers; and banning abortion after six weeks, just to name a few issues, then yes, DeSantis is your man.

Advertisement

Elaine Feld

Newton