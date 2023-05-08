Excuse me, professor, but student outrage is least of your worries

If Phil Primack frets about his hypothetical students wanting the courtesy of being warned before entering into a discussion of a century of race-based terror symbolized by nooses, I’d like to introduce him to one Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida (“With speech under a microscope, I’m afraid to teach,” Opinion, May 1). DeSantis would resolve Primack’s crisis of courage by simply prohibiting any topic that causes students “guilt, anguish, or any form of psychological distress” because of their race, gender, or national origin. With one stroke of a pen, DeSantis made trigger warnings obsolete by literally banning any topic that might trigger a student.

Though Primack warns us of hypersensitive campuses failing to grasp “proportion and context” before reacting with outrage, the actual banning of books and curriculum doesn’t even rate a mention among his fears. While he is entitled to be afraid of whomever and whatever he wants, the real question is why the Globe thinks one man’s fears of his students — the paying customers of his educational services, if he does decide to return to teaching — merits any attention at all.