The inside of this pink house for sale in Somerville is like a ‘Gustav Klimt painting’

“It is absolutely beyond-belief beautiful,” said Franckum, the listing agent for the home and member of The Carol Kelly Team at Compass. “The whole house just feels like you’re inside of a Gustav Klimt painting.”

And once you step inside the three-bedroom home and see the floor-to-ceiling pastel colors and intricate patterns painted on nearly every surface? Well, that’s akin to being transported into a “glorious” work of art.

For Shannah Hall Franckum, the property at 42 Spring St. , in Somerville feels plucked from the English countryside, with its perennial gardens, flowering trees, and shaded patio.

Since the Greek Revival-style house was put on the market last week, interest in the eye-catching pink and purple home has piqued people’s interest, both in person and online.

A weekend showing drew a captivated crowd, Franckum said, and a TikTok video of the home’s unique color schemes posted Sunday added to the intrigue.

While the video, which has racked up nearly 50,000 views and hundreds of comments, compared the home to a famous “Dreamhouse” typically occupied by a popular doll, Franckum said “it’s so much more than that.”

“It’s original, conceptual art on every surface at every turn,” she said. “You wouldn’t believe it — the pictures don’t do it justice.”

In fact, the home’s decor — from pink, glossy ceilings to cheetah-print steps and a turquoise fireplace — is the way it is for good reason, she said. The home is owned by Deborah Hughes, former co-owner of Cambridge’s well-known UpStairs on the Square restaurant.

The Harvard Square establishment, a popular spot for weddings, marriage proposals, and graduation parties before closing in 2013, had a similar theme and was known for its “fairytale-like interior of pinks, purples, zebras, and the like,” according to Eater Boston.

Before Hughes moved in 21 years ago, everything was white. Now, it features hand-painted flowers on the floors, decorative moldings with gold trim, and walls painted with stripes and pastels. (The kitchen is more traditional with a black-and-white checkered floor).

“[Deborah] curated all the colors and then she had artists do the work” in the home, Franckum said. “You could never replicate the kind of work that has been done in this house — it should be a museum.”

Franckum said offers on the single-family property, which is listed for $1.4 million, are due by Tuesday afternoon. Already, some people who have visited said they wouldn’t change a thing about it.

“People are in just absolute awe,” said Franckum. “Their mouths drop the minute they walk in the door, and then they just start to get this glow on their faces.”

That’s from joy, she said — not the pink paint reflecting off the walls.

Check out photos of the property below.

This Greek revival-style home in Somerville was owned by Deborah Hughes, former co-owner of Cambridge's UpStairs on the Square. The Carol Kelly Team

This 3-bedroom home is for sale for $1.4 million — pink rooms and all. The Carol Kelly Team

The listing agent for this pink home in Somerville described the interior as like being "inside a Gustav Klimt painting." The Carol Kelly Team

"Magic and more is this eclectic jewel in this coveted Somerville neighborhood," according to a listing for this home in Somerville, which features rooms in green and pink. The Carol Kelly Team

This nine-room, three-bedroom home in Somerville's Spring Hill neighborhood features colorful walls and floors that give it a unique look. The Carol Kelly Team

A bedroom at 42 Spring St., in Somerville. The Carol Kelly Team

The steps of the home at 42 Spring St., in Somerville have a cheetah pattern. The Carol Kelly Team

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.