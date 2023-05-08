To be its best, Central Catholic girls’ lacrosse scheduled the best

Now sitting 10-2, a second straight undefeated regular season is no longer a possibility. But that was never the goal.

So, she called up some of the top teams in the region and promised her players that this season would challenge them more than the last.

After an unbeaten run in her first regular season at the helm last spring, Central Catholic girls’ lacrosse coach Vanessa Pino decided that for the Raiders to take a step forward, she needed to make it harder for them to win.

“I just want to keep pushing the girls to be the best that they can be,” Pino said. “Whether it’s intense practices, or we scheduled some really hard out-of-conference games this year, just to push them to get us ready for the state tournament.”

Scheduling nonconference games is a way for teams to test the waters against opponents they may face in the state tournament, and strength of schedule is a factor in the MIAA Power Rankings.

Central Catholic’s non-conference slate includes games against No. 1 NDA Hingham (a 16-6 loss) and then-No. 16 Wayland (an 11-10 win), as well as an upcoming game against Concord-Carlisle, which spent five weeks in the Top 20. The schedule also features a game against Bedford (N.H.), one of the state’s top teams.

On April 29, facing Wayland, then ranked No. 2 in Division 2, Central Catholic was sluggish at the start and trailed 7-1 in the first half. But the Raiders turned it around after halftime, going on a 10-3 run to secure a one-goal win. Junior Nicolette Licare credited that win to “grit and mental toughness.”

“If you aren’t playing against the state’s best before the tournament you might not know how to elevate your game when the stakes are different,” said junior Delaney True.

Committed to New Hampshire, True is a standout defender and has helped Central Catholic hold its opponents to single digits in nine of 11 games.

“She is absolutely lights-out on defense and just wants to work the hardest,” Pino said. “She really is just such a solid piece to our puzzle.”

Junior Kierstyn Zinter, who is committed to Division II Tampa, has 18 goals and 29 draw controls.

“Having those high-pace games that we don’t always see in our conference games really challenges us to work together and all play our best game,” Zinter said.

The ultimate goal is, of course, a deep run in the state tournament. Though Pino said two undefeated seasons in a row wasn’t a realistic expectation, two strong playoff runs in a row certainly is. Central Catholic made a quarterfinal exit in last year’s Division 1 tournament, falling to eventual state runner-up Wellesley.

This year, they’re looking to go further, but it won’t be easy.

“Teams will all be gunning for us, and as a team we need to be ready every game to bring our best, because that’s what other teams are going to bring, wanting to knock us off,” True said.

Central Catholic’s opponents have to figure out how to contain sophomore Kerri Finneran, who has rung up 33 goals, 5 assists, and 44 draw controls.

Many teams opt to double or even triple-team Finneran, but doing so opens up Central Catholic’s other offensive weapons.

“Teams can’t focus on just one player,” Licare said. " Leaving one open to double-team can be costly.”

The only teams to have figured out how to control Central Catholic’s offense are top-ranked NDA (Hingham) and No. 11 Chelmsford, who Central Catholic will face again in the regular-season finale.

The Raiders are hoping that a tough non-conference schedule will help them take the next step forward during the postseason.

“You gain confidence from preparing for something and become comfortable with it,” True said. “The nerves will begin to melt away, so this schedule allows us to play the best now so we are prepared for them later.”

Quick sticks

▪ It’s difficult to pinpoint a single element behind Ipswich’s hot start.

First, consider defense; the 8-1 Tigers sport a minuscule goals against average of 5.3. Despite losing senior captain Lexi Wright, a star defender, to injury prior to the season, Ipswich has seamlessly filled its gaps. Goaltender Ashton Flather, a senior captain, recorded 11 saves and two interceptions in a recent 6-4 win over Cape Ann League opponent Manchester Essex.

“Ashton is so strong, she leads [the defense] for sure,” said third-year coach Allison Tivnan. “Everyone has really been stepping up since we lost Lexi to an injury.”

A versatile offense is another point of pride. Juniors Halle Greenleaf and Estelle Gromko are the Tigers’ most looked-to contributors, along with seniors Kayden Flather and Carolyn Bailey. Freshman Allie Wile has impressed in her first varsity season.

“We want to be a team where it’s hard to stop us because we have a lot of people who can put the ball in the net,” said Tivnan.

And don’t discount the talents of the Tigers’ draw unit, which includes midfielders Greenleaf, Ella Stein, and Lucy Winthrop.

Late-season games against Division 1 opponents Winchester and Beverly will test the Tigers as prepare for the Division 4 postseason. Tivnan and her team welcome the challenge.

“We’d rather [decide] every game by one or two goals and have that intensity,” said Tivnan.

▪ A resounding 18-9 victory over Framingham marked a day of milestones for No. 20 Weymouth. Senior Cameron Flaherty, who has committed to Stonehill, contributed four points and passed the 200 career point milestone. Anya Younie, a Simmons commit, recorded 12 saves to eclipse 400 career saves. Earlier in the week, defender Lily Krawciw scored in overtime to net the Wildcats an 8-7 win over Needham.

Games of the week

Tuesday, No. 20 Weymouth at No. 10 Walpole, 4 p.m. — The top slot in the Bay State’s Herget division is on the line. Weymouth came away with a narrow 12-10 win in the first meeting on April 25, so consider this anyone’s game.

Wednesday, Bedford (N.H.) at No. 13 Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m. — The Raiders’ schedule is packed to the brim with challenging nonleague opponents. A date with the top team in New Hampshire will be a test.

Thursday, Nantucket at Sandwich, 4 p.m. — Both of these Cape & Islands squads boast undefeated league records . . . for now.

Thursday, No. 16 Hingham at No. 14 Cohasset, 6:30 p.m. — After a week that included a win over No. 17 Duxbury and a loss to No. 10 Foxborough, Hingham looks to get back on even footing against the Skippers.

Friday, No. 4 Franklin at No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham), 4 p.m. — Expect defense to play an increased role in this top-five showdown; both teams have a goals against average of less than five.

Correspondents Trevor Hass and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

