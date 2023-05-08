Bills’ Damar Hamlin will put the $10 million raised into his nonprofit charity

“We have been very deliberate and intentional about taking our time to set my charity up properly,” Hamlin said in a statement. “I’m excited to begin sharing news about programs we are creating to impact a generation of youth and give back to others.”

The decision begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a “Monday Night Football” game in January.

NEW YORK — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fund-raising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation.

That people continue to give weekly, if not daily, to the fund-raiser is just one measure of the emotional power and connection that Hamlin has with so many. So far, they’ve given more than $9 million to a GoFundMe campaign and nearly a million to a second online fundraiser set up by The Giving Back Fund, a nonprofit which helps athletes and celebrities manage their charitable giving, according to Kelley Denny, a spokesperson for Hamlin’s charity.

Hamlin is eyeing a return to the game. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Hamlin’s marketing representative said in January that his family had arranged for The Giving Back Fund to act as a fiscal sponsor for the funds given to GoFundMe, which allowed Hamlin’s team to fundraise as a charitable entity. At the time, Hamlin’s team said the millions given to the GoFundMe would eventually be transferred to The Giving Back Fund, but they have not been.

Last week, the news outlet Sportico reported on turmoil within The Giving Back Fund in part sparked by the question of whether gifts to Hamlin’s GoFundMe are charitable donations. Marc Pollick, CEO of The Giving Back Fund, disputed the accuracy of Sportico’s reporting in a statement and said the organization’s leadership “has always operated ethically, appropriately, and legally.”

“My charity is not connected to the challenges being faced by the leadership of The Giving Back Fund,” Hamlin said in the statement, adding, “Donors will have full tax-exempt status.”