Doc Rivers had some issues with the officiating in Game 4 of Celtics-76ers playoff series

With 38 seconds left in overtime, Tatum appeared to push off Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey to create space behind the arc. Maxey flailed backward on the play but did not fall to the ground, and Tatum knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Celtics a 115-113 lead.

PHILADELPHIA — Sixers coach Doc Rivers sounded off about the officiating Sunday, expressing his displeasure with a late non-call.

“You thought it was a push-off?” a reporter asked Rivers.

“Did you?” Rivers responded. “Did you think it was a push-off? I’m asking you.”

“It looked like a push-off,” the reporter replied.

“No, no, be committed,” Rivers said, his voice rising. “Did you think it was a push-off? It was a push-off.”

The non-call did not end up mattering, because Sixers guard James Harden hit a game-winning 3-pointer moments later. Philadelphia won, 116-115.

Rivers felt compelled to criticize the officials.

“The reason it bugged me is because at the end of the game, there are these touch fouls,” Rivers said. “If we’re going to call it that way, then you have to call that. To me, you have to call that play. I know it’s a big play, and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding the game, but that could have decided the game.”

