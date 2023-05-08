EMass girls’ lacrosse: Freshman Evie Bernard’s 15 goals and 31 draw controls for Hamilton-Wenham headlines Players of the Week

Evie Bernard, Hamilton-Wenham — The freshman racked up seven goals and 11 draw controls in a victory over North Reading on Monday, then kept it rolling with eight goals and 20 draw controls in a triumph over Triton on Thursday.

Avery Laundry, Swampscott — She tallied five goals against Winthrop and six against Gloucester as the Big Blue cruised to a pair wins.

Brooke Lynett, Acton-Boxborough — A senior goalie who will play at Hartwick College, Lynett made 10 saves as the Revolution distanced themselves from Bedford, 17-6, then 17 more as A-B outlasted Concord-Carlisle, 8-6.