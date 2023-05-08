EMass girls’ lacrosse: Freshman Evie Bernard’s 15 goals and 31 draw controls for Hamilton-Wenham headlines Players of the Week

Evie Bernard, Hamilton-Wenham — The freshman racked up seven goals and 11 draw controls in a victory over North Reading on Monday, then kept it rolling with eight goals and 20 draw controls in a triumph over Triton on Thursday.
Avery Laundry, Swampscott — She tallied five goals against Winthrop and six against Gloucester as the Big Blue cruised to a pair wins.
Brooke Lynett, Acton-Boxborough — A senior goalie who will play at Hartwick College, Lynett made 10 saves as the Revolution distanced themselves from Bedford, 17-6, then 17 more as A-B outlasted Concord-Carlisle, 8-6.
Ava Nason, St. Mary’s — In a 12-7 victory over Latin Academy, the freshman buried six goals, then contributed four more as the Spartans outlasted Arlington Catholic, 12-11.
Caroline Uniacke, Ursuline — The Fairfield-bound senior scored four goals in a 17-13 win over Cardinal Spellman and added five more, with four assists, in a 15-14 victory over Framingham.
Charlotte Wilcox, East Bridgewater — She made 13 saves, lifting the Vikings to their first win of the season, 9-8, over Rockland.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.