After reflection, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says he should have called a timeout late in overtime of Game 4

76ers guard James Harden drilled a 3-pointer with 18.2 seconds left to give his team a 116-115 lead. Mazzulla elected not to call a timeout because he did not want the 76ers to be able to make substitutions and set their defense.

“At the end of overtime, hindsight’s 20/20,” Mazzulla said. “I should have called [a timeout] to help us get a two-for-one or get a couple more possessions. Obviously, with 14 seconds left, down 1, you want to get as many chances as you can. So, definitely learned from that.”

One day after insisting that he was pleased with his team’s late-game execution in the Game 4 overtime loss to the 76ers, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Monday acknowledged that he should have managed the clock better during the final possession of the extra session.

That is an understandable and common approach, particularly with below-average defenders such as Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the floor. But the Celtics took too long to get into their action.

After essentially wasting 13 seconds, just five seconds remained when Jayson Tatum held the ball just inside the midcourt line. A screen from Derrick White led to the preferred matchup against Maxey, and Tatum blew past him before drawing two more defenders near the rim.

It appeared he had a decent chance for a floater before firing a pass to Marcus Smart at the right arc. But just 0.3 seconds were left when Smart caught the pass, and the buzzer sounded before he released his shot, which went in, making the misstep sting even more.

“I think the two lessons that you learn from that are, call [a timeout] right away, get a two-for-one, get two shots and a couple extra possessions,” Mazzulla said, “or we have to have the clear understanding as a team that we have to go faster to get a shot.

“We’ve done both over the course of the season. We just didn’t execute either one in that particular situation. But in that standpoint, once we’re losing pace, I’ve got to call it so we can get a shot up earlier.”

Mazzulla was more comfortable with the play at the end of regulation, when Tatum drove and kicked the ball out to Smart, whose open 3-pointer missed. The game was tied, so it was important not to give the 76ers another chance. And Smart’s open look would have counted had it gone in.

But trailing by a point in overtime, the Celtics needed to give themselves a chance for a putback, or to foul and extend the game if things went awry.

“I think you can be just as organized if you do call a timeout,” Mazzulla said. “At the same time, the variables are much different. Philly does a great job in end-of-game-situations of changing up their substitutions, changing up their matchups, and changing up their coverages. And so when you have the physicality and the execution that they have, you just balance which one you’re willing to attack.”

This second-round series is now tied, 2-2, as it returns to TD Garden for Game 5 Tuesday night.

