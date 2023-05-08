The Mashpee baseball team has just 10 players, but that didn’t stop it from earning coach Dan Patenaude his 300th win

After coaching the JV team in 1999 (the Falcons’ inaugural season) Patenaude took over the varsity position in 2000. With no seniors on the ‘99 team, Patenaude has coached every graduating class in team history.

Patenaude — who has coached at Mashpee since the school opened — recorded his 300th career win as the Falcons beat Dennis-Yarmouth, 3-0, in a nonleague home game.

Dan Patenaude has seen every piece of Mashpee baseball history. Monday night, he got to make some of his own.

“I’m very blessed to work with such great, competitively tough kids here at Mashpee over the years,” said Patenaude, who led the Falcons to the Division 4 South championship game in 2015 and 2016.

The Falcons, despite low numbers the past few years, have made the state tournament every season its been held since 2011. In each of the previous three seasons, the Falcons had just nine players on varsity. This year, they’ve got 10.

“We don’t have a lot of numbers, but you only need nine guys to play the game,” Patenaude said. “Teams sometimes underestimate us when we show up with nine guys, but we’re very competitive. We’ve been fortunate to avoid any major injuries the past few years.”

On the diamond Monday night, Robert Ryder pitched a shutout for the Falcons (8-3). The senior struck out five and scattered six hits while also driving in a pair at the plate with a two-run single in the second inning.

Before coming to Mashpee, Patenaude coached JV at the now-defunct St. Peter-Marian in Worcester.