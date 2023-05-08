Rays’ Garrett Cleavinger could miss season because of knee injury

“Certainly frustrating for him, frustrating for us because he’s a big part of our team,” Cash said.

Cleavinger could miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee during a rundown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Yankees.

The Tampa Bay Rays put lefthanded reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list Monday with what manager Kevin Cash said appears to be a right ACL injury.

Cleavinger is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 appearances for the Rays, who have baseball’s best record. Tampa Bay recalled righthander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

Tampa Bay had the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball entering Monday night’s game at Baltimore. The Rays are also without relievers Pete Fairbanks (right forearm inflammation), Andrew Kittredge (right elbow surgery), Shawn Armstrong (neck tightness), and Jeffrey Springs (left elbow flexor strain). They are all on the IL.

“The guys down there have done a good job kind of holding the fort down, knowing that we’re battling through some injuries,” Cash said. “This one is a little different in the fact that there’s not too much optimism to get him back any time soon.”

MLB Draft to be held at Lumen Field during All-Star week

The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer.

The amateur draft will take place on Sunday, July 9 and be held at the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks, MLB announced. Lumen Field sits across the street from T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game for the second time since opening in 1999.

Lumen Field sits on the site of the former Kingdome, which was the original home for the Mariners and hosted the All-Star Game in 1979.

The area in and around Lumen Field will be the focal point for most of the activities related to the All-Star Game taking place outside of T-Mobile Park.

Braves activate C d’Arnaud from injured list after month out

The Atlanta Braves activated catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the injured list, one month after he sustained a concussion in a collision at home plate.

D’Arnaud played three games on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, going hitless in eight at-bats with two walks. That was good enough for the Braves to bring him back ahead of a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp was optioned to Gwinnett.

A first-time All-Star last season, d’Arnaud was injured April 8 when he was hit in the head by San Diego’s Rougned Odor, who crossed the plate standing on a throw home.

Brewers reverse course on decision to extend beer sales

The Milwaukee Brewers have changed their minds about extending beer sales beyond the seventh inning of home games.

The Brewers were among a handful of teams that extended beer sales through the eighth inning in response to the shorter games this season following the pitch clock’s arrival. Starting with their game Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers are going back to their previous policy of shutting down beer sales after the seventh inning.

When the Brewers decided last month to continue beer sales through the eighth inning, they called it an experimental move.

The Brewers said their decision to reverse course wasn’t due to any issues with fan behavior. They simply discovered that sales of all concessions drop precipitously in the late innings. Therefore, keeping beer vendors open for another inning wasn’t producing a significant increase in sales.

Other teams that had extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning included the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers. The Baltimore Orioles already had been selling alcohol through the eighth inning or until 3 ½ hours after the first pitch, whichever came first.