Top-ranked Notre Dame (Hingham) faces toughest test yet from No. 6 Wellesley, but emerges from double-overtime thriller with spotless record intact

“They’re incredibly well-coached and disciplined, and they have athletes and giants on their team,” NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis said. “We knew we had to be ready for a battle, and we battled.”

But the Cougars suspected they would be in for a test, and they met that challenge with grace and mental fortitude en route to a thrilling, 10-9, double-overtime victory at Wellesley High. Wellesley gave NDA its toughest test to date, but the Cougars (14-0) outlasted a young and talented Raiders (9-4) team that proved it can hang with anyone.

WELLESLEY — Entering Monday’s showdown with No. 6 Wellesley, the undefeated and top-ranked Notre Dame (Hingham) girls’ lacrosse team had outscored its opponents by 157 goals and won every game except one by double figures.

Sophomore midfielder Emma Connerty (Hanover) delivered the winner with 1:54 remaining, corralling a pass from Jane Hilsabeck (Hingham), taking the open space, and firing a quick shot in one fluid motion.

Hilsabeck, a junior Clemson commit, paced the Cougars with three goals, and Connerty and Aubrey McMahon added two apiece. Freshman Tara Battaglino led Wellesley with four goals and five draw controls, and sophomore Kaitlyn Uller chipped in three goals.

“They have so many threats on offense, and they’re strong all over the field,” Wellesley coach Steve Balter said. “For us to play that well throughout the game, and to face moments of adversity and hang in there, was fantastic.”

The Raiders, who held perennial power Westwood to seven goals in a loss, have shown they can’t be taken lightly. Eliza Chapman, McKay Pratt, Kira DeOliveira, Caleigh Renzella, Battaglino, Uller, and Alex Papavassilou anchored a stellar defensive effort, and sophomore Bryce Lane (13 saves) made critical saves all night.

The teams traded goals throughout the first half, then McMahon converted with 1.7 seconds left to slice Wellesley’s advantage to 5-4 at halftime.

Emily Munchak and Uller converted to push the margin to 7-4, but NDA stormed back to tie it at 8, and again at 9 with 46.6 seconds left on a clutch goal from Hilsabeck. Neither side scored in the first overtime before Connerty provided the heroics.

“I think it helps our confidence a lot,” Connerty said. “We haven’t faced too many games like this this season, but this shows we’re working really hard and are able to pull out the tough games.”

