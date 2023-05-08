With buy-in across the roster, No. 15 English baseball pens another win, besting Latin Academy to keep its record unblemished

“As the games go on we gain more confidence,” said Castillo. “Scoring four runs early, it got the rhythm going. We got the rally.”

Those two swings punctuated a four-run first inning and set the tone for English High in capturing an 8-2 win over Latin Academy on Monday in a City League matchup in Jamaica Plain. English improved to 12-0 and remains one of four undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass.

David Castillo roped a screaming line drive over the pitcher’s head and into center field, plating a pair of runs. Braylin Gonzalez followed, slicing an opposite-field double that rolled all the way to the right field fence, allowing Castillo to trot home.

Ranked 15th in the Globe’s Top 20 and second in the latest Division 4 power rankings, English has outscored opponents 115-25 for a plus-90 run differential.

“It’s been the buy-in from the players,” said coach Christian Ortiz. “We’re out here seven days a week and guys are showing up on time and ready to work. It’s showing in the record and the way we’re playing.”

Castillo, a 6-foot-1-inch junior shortstop and pitcher garnering interest from Division 1 programs and pro scouts, led the way Monday with four hits and four RBIs. His final knock of the game, a bloop single to shallow left field, drove in a pair of runs and fueled a four-run sixth inning, giving English a commanding 8-1 lead.

“Obviously the goal of baseball is to cross the plate the most times,” said Castillo, who moved from the Dominican Republic last year. “We’ve been doing that a lot. It’s been fun.”

On the mound, senior righthander Jeff Soto earned the win, pitching six strong innings, with one run allowed on three walks and four strikeouts. He escaped two bases-loaded jams, the final one coming in the top of sixth with English ahead, 4-1.

Soto dropped a curveball for a swinging strikeout, then froze the next hitter with a fastball painted on the outside corner. After the final punch-out, Soto yelled and stared at the Latin Academy dugout as he walked off the mound.

“Our pitching and defense has done really well all year,” said Ortiz. “We don’t make many errors and we don’t walk people. It’s been near-perfect.”

Brothers Jack Shapiro (2 for 3, 2 runs) and Brennan Shapiro (RBI double) paced the Dragons (9-5), which entered having won six of seven.

Ortiz has high hopes for his group come the playoffs with Castillo, Dayton-bound third basemen Justin Peguero, and pitchers Soto and Nanfer Duarte headlining a talented roster. In addition to cruising through the City League, English has accrued key non conference wins over Dracut, St. Mary’s, and Swampscott.

“We want our guys ready for the state tournament,” said Ortiz. “We want to play high-level teams. We’ve been playing well and it’s all from the buy in and leadership from the group.”

