Fragrant blooms and once-a-year picnics at Lilac Sunday

Gwendolen Strodel, 3, from Mission Hill smelled a Purple Haze variety lilac at the Arboretum in 2021.

This year the event will be held on May 14 with guided and self-guided tours, children’s activities, a once-a-year chance to picnic at the Arboretum, and lots of sweet-smelling lilacs.

The Arnold Arboretum showcases a sprawling display of lilacs every spring — they are up to 403 plants this year. Since 1908, the park has invited the public to enjoy the blooms every year, often through an event called Lilac Sunday on Mother’s Day.

Chris McArdle, a docent at the Arboretum, has led tours during Lilac Sunday for nearly 40 years.

McArdle, who is also a member of the International Lilac Society, said the spring celebration attracts up to 35,000 people — sometimes 40,000 — who are excited to frolic among the flowers.

She said most of the lilacs in the Arboretum’s collection are from Europe. They also have species from Asia, including one requested by Arboretum associate John Herbert Alexander III from the Chinese Botanical Academy in 1978. He planted the seeds and cultivated one specific seedling with flower clusters trailing the stem instead of just at the stem’s tip like the common lilac.

“He liked [the plant] so much, he called it Lilac Sunday, and that’s now one of our star lilacs,” said McArdle.

She said his lilac plant is usually in full bloom for its namesake.

Rich Kendall — owner of graphic design studio Chalk and the creator of this year’s t-shirt and sweatshirt design — said he lives within walking distance of the Arboretum and loves to see the lilacs.

“They’ve always been my favorite flower,” Kendall said. “When I was a kid, my grandmother, who lived in Dorchester, had big lilac trees in the backyard. And I remember we’d always cut some and bring them home. So they always remind me of my grandmother.”

Reading resident Danica Medeiros remembers her first and last trip to Lilac Sunday when she was 4 years old. She drove from her home in New Hampshire with her mother, father, and grandmother to see the lilacs on Mother’s Day.

Now, as a mother, she plans on bringing her own children to celebrate the holiday.

“They love outdoor spaces,” Medeiros said, “and we’re trying to do something new that we haven’t done before.”

LILAC SUNDAY

At Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, 125 Arborway. May 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free. arboretum.harvard.edu

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.