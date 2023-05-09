In HBO’s ‘The Other Two,’ fame and misfortune

“The Other Two” returned for a third season last week, on HBO Max. I love this brash sendup of fame, which gives us the entertainment industry with all its absurdities amped up just enough to be funny instead of sad. It’s got “30 Rock” in its DNA, along with “Difficult People” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” But it very much has its own distinctive take on the world of swollen egos, cockeyed publicity efforts, and the extremities of fandom.

Everyone on the show wants fame, or has fame but is still unhappy, or has too much fame and, like Molly Shannon’s Oprah-like Pat Dubek, can’t go out in public without prosthetics on. The focus is on Pat’s kids, a Justin Bieber knockoff named Chase and the other two, Cary and Brooke. Cary (Drew Tarver) is desperate to become an important actor, and the season opens with him waiting for the premiere of his first movie, “The Night Nurse.” Brooke (Helene Yorke) has been trying to climb the ladder in celebrity management. But her model fiancé, Lance (Josh Segarra), has become a nurse, and she’s wondering if she should also jump into the world of doing good — which is a laughable idea, if you’ve seen the show and know the relentlessly superficial Brooke.