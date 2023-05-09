‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ is a moving portrait

Before watching “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” I never realized how actively mobile Michael J. Fox was as an actor. Yes, he ran around the fictional Hill Valley in all three “Back to the Future” movies, but he also was on the go in films like “The Secret of My Success” and “Greedy.” In Davis Guggenheim’s new documentary, Fox connects his love of jetting from place to place to his childhood desire to roam, and also to the fact that, because of his short height, he had to outrun bullies in his native Canada.

The dark humor in the documentary’s title is immediately addressed in voice-over by Fox himself. “It is one of the great ironies of my life,” he says. “I couldn’t be still until I literally could no longer keep still.” Living with Parkinson’s disease, which he has done for the past three decades, means that he is subject to involuntary movements and falls that often cause broken bones and bruises.

As the disease progressed, it became more difficult for Fox to walk, speak, and even brush his teeth. Managing these tasks requires therapy and concentration. There are several scenes of Fox working with his physical therapist, performing day-to-day tasks and being assisted by his family.

“Everyone talks about owning their narrative,” Guggenheim says when we first see Fox onscreen. “The sad sack story is: Michael J. Fox gets this debilitating disease and it crushes him.”

“Yeah, that’s boring,” says Fox.

Guggenheim sets the tone of his film early. After a brief re-enactment where Fox experiences the first sign of his illness in his involuntarily shaking pinky (“the trembling was a message from the future,” he narrates about the 1990 incident), we cut to the present day where Fox is working with his therapist. They are running an errand together.

As the duo walk up the street, they encounter several people who say hello. When a woman passes by, Fox trips and falls. Admittedly, I gasped as loudly as she did. It’s a shocking, unexpected moment; but instead of editing it out to spare embarrassment, Guggenheim keeps it to show us his intention to be as honest as possible.

“Nice to meet you,” the woman says to Fox after he recovers.

“Thanks. You knock me off my feet!” he responds, not missing a beat.

Michael J. Fox in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," premiering May 12, 2023 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is no woe-is-me plea for sympathy. The actor is not seeking the viewer’s pity. Saltier than ever, Fox looks into the camera and tells us he’s tougher than he appears, Parkinson’s be damned. He’s committed to being himself and not shielding us from anything uncomfortable. His humor remains a constant throughout; when the makeup people keep fiddling with his hair between takes, he jokes that they’re putting in too much effort for a documentary.

Fox’s defiance reminded me of a clip I saw of Muhammad Ali, who also lived with the disease and is seen here briefly. In that clip, Ali put on a short boxing exhibition, throwing punches at the camera so quickly that some of them evaded being seen. It was as if he were saying that, regardless of Parkinson’s, he could still float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

Guggenheim traces Fox’s career from his earliest days in Hollywood to his big break as Alex P. Keaton on the 1980s NBC sitcom “Family Ties.” Keaton’s middle initial, we’re told, was improvised by Fox on the spot, a fun detail considering his own middle initial, J., was also improvised. (Fox’s middle name is actually Andrew.)

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," premiering May 12, 2023 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

From there, it’s on to the success of 1985′s “Back to the Future,” the box office juggernaut that firmly established Michael J. Fox as a household name and begat a trilogy of films plus an upcoming Broadway musical. Other hits followed, as did his marriage to actress Tracy Pollan and the birth of their first child. Fox admits he continued working nonstop despite having a family. Then, he had that 1990 finger-shaking moment re-created in the film’s opening scene.

Regarding those re-enactments: Sometimes they work. For example, when Fox’s voice-over (the text is taken from several of his books) describes his 2-year-old self in 1963 escaping his home in search of candy at a nearby store, Guggenheim stages a fun little mini-movie from scratch, starring actors portraying young Fox and his family.

However, at other times, these stylistic touches can be rather grating, especially when Guggenheim and his editor Michael Harte use clips from Fox’s films as a kind of meta-commentary on real-life trials and tribulations.

Tracy Pollan, Sam Fox, Esme Fox, and Michael J. Fox in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," premiering May 12, 2023 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

These are minor grievances. What stands out in “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is the candor and determination of its subject. Moments with his four adult children and wife are beautifully captured, and Fox pulls no punches in his responses to Guggenheim’s occasionally tough questions. The result is a worthwhile, inspirational, and very watchable documentary.

★★★

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE

Directed by Davis Guggenheim. With Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan. 95 minutes. On AppleTV+. R (the film replaces the “o” in fox with a “u” many times)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.