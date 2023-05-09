Theater community celebrates at a live and lively 40th Elliot Norton Awards

It did almost seem that the awards were an excuse for a party. DJ WhySham was providing the music onstage. The lobby bar was open. There was no end of hugging and screaming and hooting and hollering. But at 7:20 p.m. the lights dimmed and the ceremony actually did begin, the Gold Dust Orphans kicking it off with a sexually explicit number from their nominated musical “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors.” When Kulhawik came on afterward, she thanked the Orphans for their “tasteful opening” and added, “You probably scared Wheelock Family Theatre’s ‘Matilda’ right out of the theater.” That didn’t happen: The second musical number, “Naughty,” was from “Matilda,” and 9-year-old Sky Vaux Fuller’s performance elicited some of the loudest cheers of the evening.

For a while Monday evening at the Huntington Theatre, I wondered whether the 40th Elliot Norton Awards were ever going to start. For the first time since 2019, the Boston Theater Critics Association was hosting a live ceremony. The COVID pandemic necessitated a virtual ceremony in 2020; there were no Elliot Norton Awards in 2021 after theaters had gone dark; and last year’s presentation was again virtual. But to say that the theater community was delighted to be able to gather in person would be an understatement. As BTCA president Joyce Kulhawik observed in her welcoming remarks, even the balcony was occupied. After the scheduled curtain of 7 p.m., I heard a gentleman remark, “They’re not going to start this thing for half an hour. We’re all cavorting.”

The Front Porch Arts Collective and the Huntington dominated the proceedings this year, Front Porch taking 13 awards and the Huntington 10. The two companies collaborated to present “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” which was the top production, snagging eight awards.

Before any prizes were given out, however, Kulhawik paused to note, “This is the house that Maso built.” Michael Maso has been the Huntington’s managing director since the company’s creation in 1982, and he led the $50 million renovation of the Huntington Avenue Theatre, which reopened last October. Soon he’ll be stepping down after 41 years, but Monday he was called up to the stage, where Boston’s chief of arts and culture, Kara Elliott-Ortega, read a citation of his achievements and ended by proclaiming May 8, 2023, “Michael Maso Day.”

Michael Maso, the founding managing director of the Huntington who is retiring June 30, is honored by Kara Elliott-Ortega, Boston's chief of arts and culture, during the Elliot Norton Awards at the Huntington Theatre. The city proclaimed May 8, 2023, “Michael Maso Day.” Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Despite the late start and the number of awards — 35 — the ceremony clocked in at a reasonable three hours and 15 minutes. The crowd was collegial, and the roars that greeted each nomination were deafening. A tiny Puerto Rican flag fluttered when Mariela López-Ponce was named outstanding director in the small-theater division for Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea’s “Don’t Eat the Mangos.” When “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” actor Ivan Cecil Walks, who won for featured performance in the large-theater category, choked up for a second, “You got this” rang out from the audience.

Most of the winners were able to accept in person; those who weren’t sent messages or appeared via video. Two-time Norton Award winner and presenter Sharmarke Yusuf was, however, left holding the plaque for a good minute when Neil A. Casey failed to appear to claim his award for outstanding leading performance in a musical. Eventually fellow “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” cast member Leigh Barrett turned up to explain that Casey was in South Carolina. “There’s no way Neil’s going to win,” she recalled thinking, “so I’ll sit in the balcony.” Then she showed off the shoe she broke while rushing down to the stage.

There was another minor mishap when Paul Melendy, outstanding solo performance winner for Greater Boston Stage Company’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” stumbled on the stairs leading up to the stage. “I always wanted to trip while accepting an award,” he quipped. He went on, “I’m gonna get so much more work because of this. Just kidding, nothing’s gonna change that.” And he recalled begging GBSC producing artistic director Weylin Symes to make the play a two-hander and Symes answering, “No, we can’t afford that.”

Ivan Cecil Walks receives the award for outstanding featured performance, large theater, for his role in "K-I-S-S-I-N-G." Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The achievement of the Black theater community was a theme of the evening, and not just because Front Porch won 13 awards. Anthony T Goss reminded the audience that he grew up just down the street from Roxbury Center for the Arts at Hibernian Hall, where the production for which he won outstanding lead performance (midsize division), Actors’ Shakespeare Project’s “Seven Guitars,” was presented. The play, he said, “didn’t seem like work. It was a gift.” When “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” — a co-production of Front Porch, the Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company — won the award for outstanding musical, company member Jackson Jirard called composer Fats Waller “our father” and concluded, “Black excellence is our excellence and our excellence is Black excellence.”

Another theme was arts education. Lenelle Moïse, who won a Norton for her script for “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” cited the importance of the arts teachers in the Cambridge public schools she attended. “Theater education matters,” said Lyndsay Allyn Cox, director of Front Porch’s “Chicken & Biscuits,” which won outstanding play in the small-theater division.

BTCA member Ed Siegel presented this year’s Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence to longtime Boston favorite Bobbie Steinbach. She boogied up onstage, bringing her purse, and gave an award-winning performance. “I brought some props,” she explained. “Water. Lozenges. Reading glasses. Hearing aids. Oh, and my car keys for anyone who might want to come home with me.” She recalled that at age 35, she was teaching disco at Joy of Movement; her theater career didn’t start until then. Her first review was written by Elliot Norton himself. The play was “The Toothbrush”; Norton called her “an uncommonly fine comedian with a truly rowdy style.” Anyone would recognize Steinbach in that description, but she wasn’t altogether thrilled with the review, saying, “It was a serious dramatic role.”

Along the way, the BTCA paid tribute to members of the theater community we lost over the past 12 months: Lyric Stage cofounder Polly Hogan, actor Arthur S. Waldstein, actress Nancy E. Carroll, playwright and Trinity Repertory Theatre founding director Adrian Hall, and set designer Eugene Lee.

The final award of the evening was for outstanding ensemble. That might have seemed an odd choice to end the festivities, but it echoed what actor Barlow Adamson had in mind back at the 2018 Elliot Norton Awards when he said, ”Theater is a team sport. There is no ‘I’ in ‘theater.’ " BTCA members came onstage while the nominations appeared onscreen, but instead of the usual five, there were 10. SpeakEasy Stage Company’s “The Inheritance” won, but those 10 ensembles on the video screen were a reminder of the excellence of Boston theater.

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.