Cambridge tech company Akamai cutting jobs

Cambridge Internet company Akamai Technologies is laying off about 3 percent of its workforce, or almost 300 people.

Akamai said on Tuesday that it took a restructuring charge of $45 million in the first quarter, mostly to cover the costs of severance for the laid-off employees. A smaller portion of the charge covered the costs of reducing the company’s office footprint.

“This was a difficult decision, but it was necessary for us to prioritize investments in the areas with the greatest potential for future growth as we strive to deliver greater value for shareholders,” chief executive Tom Leighton said on a call with analysts.