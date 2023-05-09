Christmas Tree Shops is closing 10 stores, including two on Cape Cod. Here’s where they are.

The New England home decor stalwart Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy protection last week and announced the closure of 10 of its 80-something stores nationwide by June 30.
Among the unlucky few is the Sagamore storefront, an iconic location near the Sagamore Bridge that features a big windmill near the entrance. The Falmouth location will also close soon.
Here’s the complete list of closures, which Christmas Tree Shops’ parent company filed with the bankruptcy court:
- 5 Cranberry Highway, Sagamore
- 28 Davis Straits, Falmouth
- 32 Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley, New York
- 955 East Lancaster Ave., Downington, Pennsylvania
- 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Potomac Mills, Virginia
- 4071 Miller Road, Flint, Michigan
- 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, Watertown, New York
- 845 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia
- 11470 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, Florida
An additional 13 locations in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire will remain open.
Christmas Tree Shops has a storied history in New England that dates back to a lone off-season holiday boutique on Cape Cod in the 1950s. It expanded rapidly in the decades since — first under the ownership of a Yarmouth couple and then with Bed Bath and Beyond from 2003 and 2020. It is now owned by Handil Holdings.
