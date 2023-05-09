Christmas Tree Shops is closing 10 stores, including two on Cape Cod. Here’s where they are.

The New England home decor stalwart Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy protection last week and announced the closure of 10 of its 80-something stores nationwide by June 30.

Among the unlucky few is the Sagamore storefront, an iconic location near the Sagamore Bridge that features a big windmill near the entrance. The Falmouth location will also close soon.

Here’s the complete list of closures, which Christmas Tree Shops’ parent company filed with the bankruptcy court: