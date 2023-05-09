Navy secretary answers letter from Mass. delegation

US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has responded to the Massachusetts congressional delegation’s concerns that not enough naval ship repair work is being done by unionized shipyards, including the Boston Ship Repair drydock in South Boston. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office had sent a letter to Del Toro on behalf of the delegation last month, asking the Navy to prioritize a certain amount of work for unionized shipyards, and reminding Del Toro of President Biden’s commitment to providing work to union facilities. In response, Del Toro said in a letter to Warren that there are no provisions in federal defense acquisition rules to allow for contracts to be set aside for unionized docks. However, Del Toro pointed out that the Navy’s Military Sealift Command does make allowances to provide at least some contracts for small businesses. (Boston Ship Repair presumably would qualify as a small business.) And he added a handwritten note to the letter, promising Warren he would stop by Boston Ship Repair the next time he’s in Boston. As a result, Warren’s office released a statement that said two recent contracts awarded to Boston Ship Repair show that the Navy recognizes the dock’s importance, and that Warren will continue working with Del Toro “to prioritize competitive bids with unionized shipyard workers.” Bruce Zaniol, Boston Ship Repair’s chief financial officer, said he is pleased that Del Toro expressed an interest in visiting the company’s Boston facility, and that it speaks to the fact the Navy understands the “vital strategic role” the facility plays in US security and defense. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

VACCINES

Advertisement

Novavax cutting jobs worldwide

Novavax is cutting about a quarter of its global workforce as the COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to slash expenses while dealing with uncertain future revenue. The company said Tuesday that it expects to trim next year’s costs for research and development as well as selling, general, and administrative expenses by about 40 percent to 50 percent compared to 2022. The company has 1,992 full-time employees. A Novavax representative said the cuts will affect about 20 percent of that workforce, or nearly 400 people, and all of the vaccine maker’s contractors. Novavax’s protein-based vaccine debuted long after alternatives from companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson had reached the market. Only about 88,458 doses of the Novavax vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That compares to more than 400 million doses of market leader Pfizer’s two-shot original vaccine and updated booster. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

BEDDING

Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm

Bedding provider Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and stock-transaction valued at about $4 billion, the companies said Tuesday. Mattress Firm operates more than 2,300 brick-and-mortar retail locations and an e-commerce platfom. After the Tempur Sealy acquisition is complete, the two companies will have a total of some 3,000 retail stores, 30 e-commerce platforms, 71 manufacturing facilities, and four research and development facilities worldwide. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Boeing gets a big order from Ryanair

Boeing secured a landmark order from one of its most important customers, with Ryanair agreeing to purchase as many as 300 of the company’s largest 737 Max aircraft in a bet on the post-pandemic travel recovery. The order, made up of 150 firm purchases and the same number of options, has a value of $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement, though customers typically secure big discounts on major deals. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Small business confidence lowest in a decade

US small-business sentiment fell in April to the lowest level in a decade, reflecting dimmer prospects for the economy and sales that are causing firms to dial back investment plans. The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index decreased by 1.1 points to 89, the group said Tuesday. A gauge of owners’ sentiment about future business conditions slipped to a four-month low, while a measure of sales expectations was the weakest since August. That contributed to a pullback in business investment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

British pension fund to vote against Shell board over climate actions

The Church of England pension funds will vote against Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie and the rest of the board in a rebuke to the company’s climate ambitions under new chief executive Wael Sawan. The move is part of a broader effort among European institutional shareholders to keep up pressure on oil majors to increase efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions after high fossil fuel prices delivered record profits last year. But the efforts may be an uphill battle against markets that are rewarding companies for producing more oil and gas in the short term. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Controlled substances can continue to be sold online

Controlled substances like Adderall will be allowed to be prescribed online into 2024, US health and drug officials said, a reversal of their earlier position that restrictions on the drugs would be reinstated as the pandemic eased. Health care providers can prescribe controlled substances online through Nov. 11, 2023, according an advance copy of a rule posted online Tuesday. In addition, practitioners who establish relationships with patients on or prior to that date can continue to prescribe controlled substances for an additional year. The Drug Enforcement Administration, which regulates medications with potential for abuse, had planned on curtailing access to the drugs through telehealth. Remote prescribing was made more available at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of lockdowns that made doctors’ offices visits less accessible. But after significant pushback, the agency changed its mind and decided to keep the existing, relaxed policies in place for now. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

Wendy’s to test AI chatbots at drive-throughs

Wendy’s will begin testing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot next month that will talk to customers and take drive-through orders, becoming the latest fast-food chain to employ the technology. The system, powered by Google Cloud’s AI software, will be as natural as talking to an employee and has the ability to understand speech and answer frequently asked questions, the company said. Wendy’s is one of several restaurants incorporating AI and automation to improve customer service, while grappling with labor shortages. What’s more, drive-throughs have surged in popularity during the pandemic, with the chain saying 80 percent of its customers prefer ordering that way. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HIRING

LinkedIn to lay off more than 700

Professional networking platform LinkedIn says it’s laying off more than 700 workers and shuttering its China jobs app, in the latest round of tech industry downsizing. LinkedIn blamed “shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth” for the cuts, which it announced in a blog post late Monday. Technology companies have resorted to recurring waves of layoffs over the past year, a new phenomenon to hit the industry that reverses more than a decade of mostly unbridled growth. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ENERGY

African World Heritage site targeted for oil drilling

One of Africa’s premier wildlife areas has been targeted for oil exploration. Shalom Mining Ltd. has applied to explore for oil and gas in Mana Pools, which has been designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, according to a notice in the Zimbabwean Government Gazette. Mana Pools lies on the southern bank of the Zambezi River that serves as the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. — BLOOMBERG NEWS