Boston author Jane Roper’s new novel, ‘The Society of Shame,’ digs into cancel culture and social media activism

The novel follows Kathleen Held as she navigates humiliation and heartbreak after coming home to find her garage on fire and her husband — a senatorial candidate — in a compromised position with a young staffer. Kathleen is photographed with the horrific scene by an eyewitness and, as if it couldn’t get any worse, the picture also captures a period bloodstain on the back of her pants.

Boston-based author Jane Roper released her third book, “The Society of Shame,” on April 4 — a fictional commentary on cancel culture and social media-induced political divide.

As Twitter descends into its own (vile) interpretation of the series of it events, the viral #YesWeBleed movement begins, calling for people with periods to stop hiding the natural process. Through this, Kathleen stumbles upon The Society of Shame — a secret society that encourages her to transform into Kat Anderson Held, a feminist warrior and face of the movement.

Roper — a freelance copywriter, creative director, and brand strategist by trade — will be at The Lightkeeper’s House in Cohasset on May 11. She joined a Zoom call with the Globe to discuss the #YesWeBleed movement, her own middle school bleed through, and Kathleen’s personal rebrand.

Q. How did you come up with the idea behind #YesWeBleed?

A. I wanted to do something where the main character’s source of humiliation and embarrassment could turn into something really positive and empowering. Since a period accident is often one of the most embarrassing things that women can experience — it shouldn’t be but it is — and Kathleen’s accident happens on a global stage, it seemed like a good choice. It also dovetails with the fact that there is a lot of activism around periods and menstrual justice and destigmatization and trying to alleviate period poverty, so it felt like something that could realistically turn into a mass movement. And it was a fun hashtag.

Q. Was there anyone specific you were thinking about when you created Kathleen’s character?

A. Nobody specific. I just knew I wanted to create a character who was very attention-averse, and for whom becoming an Internet celebrity and then becoming really an icon, a figurehead for a whole movement, would just be miserable.

Q. What does “The Society of Shame” say about passive activism?

A. It speaks to the fact that mass movements and Internet activism can be a real, important source for change. A lot of times, beyond the core of real activists, you have the people who think that retweeting something or slapping a frame around their avatar somehow that’s equivalent. [But] those things, in some cases, become an excuse for people to not take the time or energy to dive deeper.

Also, in the book, some of the activists start taking things to a slightly ridiculous extreme. It’s almost as if the memes and the hashtags take on a life of their own. Let’s just say it was those parts where, all of a sudden, you have people dressing up as tampons.

Q. Tell me about Kathleen’s daughter Aggie and the other young girls’ involvement in the movement.

A. Aggie is this very earnest 12-year-old with a lot of convictions and cares a lot about social causes. So I wanted to have her dedication and passion serve as a little bit of a contrast to Kathleen’s lack of passion, especially as at first she feels like she’s thrust into the spotlight for this movement.

As a mom of two 16-year-olds [myself], their attitudes around periods are so much more frank and open. Aggie and her friends start to see that there are people jumping on the bandwagon. There’s a scene where they have a rally and all these kids have left school early to be in this menstrual rights rally, and half of them don’t give a crap, they’re just there to get out of class early. It becomes this mini version of what’s happening on a larger scale.

Q. Have you experienced an awkward public bleed through?

A. There was one time in middle school; I didn’t realize it until after the fact, and I came home and saw the spot on the back of my white pants. The worst part was I realized I’d been in math class that day with the boy I had a major crush on and all I could think was, “Did you see that?”

Q. #AllBloodMatters reminded me of All Lives Matter which surfaced during Black Lives Matter protests. Why did you mirror this idea in your novel?

A. That was very much intentional. This thing often happens with movements, especially in cases where folks who are more privileged feel like, “Wait, why isn’t this about me?”

Q. What are your thoughts on cancel culture?

A. The thing I see most about cancel culture is the lack of nuance. There’s very little room to talk about what people are being called out for or how their actions have affected other people with any measure of nuance or greater context. Sometimes I wish everyone would slow down and think beyond what’s in a single tweet.

Q. How does the protagonist’s rebrand from Kathleen Held to Kat Anderson Held change her self-image and how others perceive her?

A. She definitely starts to see herself, and it’s cool that other people see her, as more confident, more stylish, the volume turned up on who she is. Kathleen’s meteoric rise in her getting new hair, a new wardrobe, and a cooler, catchier name distracts her from the more important personal growth that she needs to undergo. She ultimately has to go through that journey to figure out, “Am I Kat, am I Kathleen, or am I somewhere in between?”

"The Society of Shame" by Jane Roper. Anchor

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Coffee with the Authors featuring Julie Gerstenblatt, Jane Roper, and Katherine A. Sherbrooke. May 11, 10 a.m. The Lightkeeper’s House, 15 Lighthouse Lane, Cohasset. buttonwoodbooksandtoys.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.