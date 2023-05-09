Growing excitement over the spring vegetables to come

On a recent visit to Clark Farm, an organic farm in Carlisle, we reconnected with the farm manager, Andrew Rodgers, and assistant farm manager, Mary Liz Veling. At our store in Watertown, we loved carrying their flavorful products.

This time of year is a celebration of the awakened growing season. The bounty of spring vegetables is about to explode due to the hard work and long hours of farmers across our agricultural region.

In our consumer world, where we can acquire just about anything at any time, there is something special about patience. And for lovers of fresh local produce, the long winter wait is over, and — at least for us — it was worth it.

We toured their largest greenhouse, observing tomatoes that were planted into the ground alongside lettuces, cilantro, kale, and wasabina mustard greens. As the tomatoes grow upward and outward, the greens will be harvested, allowing more air to flow around the tomatoes. This airflow protects against too much moisture and the threat of fungal disease. Plus, removing the leaf canopy makes it harder for pest insects to hide in them. Basically, it’s a symbiotic system that makes us appreciate our farmers even more than we already did.

Outside the greenhouses are flats of peppers that were purposefully exposed to temperatures of 50 degrees. Doing so can almost double their yield, explained Rodgers.

For Clark Farm, the months of May and June are their busiest of the year.

“We make or break the season in the next 100 days,” said Rodgers, explaining that during this important time, they work all day, seven days a week, planting, seeding in the greenhouses, weeding, transplanting, and harvesting.

A large part of Clark Farm’s business comes from its CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture program. CSA customers pay in advance for weekly seasonal produce selections.

Arugula was the first crop this year and they are harvesting lettuces, spinach, radishes, kale, nettles, and wasabina mustard greens. Some of the produce they grow is a direct result of requests by their CSA members. Bittersweet, for example, is a suggestion that came from many of their customers who use it in Indian and Chinese dishes.

“As a grower, it is fun to add these new products,” Rodgers said.

After customers pick up their CSAs, they are encouraged to tour the property to see where and how their food is grown.

“They are not just buying their vegetables, but they are buying into a system that is improving the land and is an educational experience,” said Veling.

As we toured the fields, including rows of asparagus, strawberries (planted late last summer then covered in straw), and shelling peas, we learned about the farm’s layout. By placing the farm animals on the outer perimeter, they provide deer with a free-flowing route along the farm’s edge — which also protects the vegetables from the deer.

Rodger’s son, Anson, 19, who works on the farm, was setting up the pigs in the oak forest.

“Raising pigs complements vegetable growing,” said Rodgers, explaining that the pigs eat their veggie compost, which then converts into protein (via the pigs). The farmers have also run pigs over a field in the fall after they finished harvesting. They saw great results in the same field the following year.

Along with providing organic products, Clark Farm will open the Community Farm School, a licensed preschool, in one of its converted barns this September.

Farther west, in Sunderland, Kitchen Garden Farm’s spring crops include arugula, spicy mixed greens, lettuce mix, baby bok choy, and bunched carrots. The organic farm is known for its special peppers and Italian vegetables and its consistently excellent quality.

“The smell of fresh cut arugula when you’re harvesting it is one of my favorites,” said Caroline Pam, co-owner of the farm. “The first arugula salad I have each spring reminds me of why I do it.”

In addition, this spring they have chives, thyme, spearmint, sage, oregano, and spring garlic, planted in the fall. Pam explained that their choices of products for a New England spring are both practical and, in some cases, sentimental.

“These are things that can grow without heat in high tunnels (plastic-covered hoop houses) during the months of February and March that are cold hardy,” she said, adding that they maximize yield and sales from the tunnel. “Salad greens are a high-value crop . . . so it makes economic sense.”

Pam co-owns the farm with her husband, Tim Wilcox. They met in the Union Square Greenmarket.

“He was coming to market with his station wagon crammed full of spring garlic,” said Pam. “I called him ‘Garlic Boy,’” she said.

She shared with us her simple “Romantic Recipe” for their farm’s spring garlic: sauté with olive oil, grate with pecorino, and crack an egg on it.

Just south of the border, Assawaga Farm in Putnam, Conn., is preparing for opening day on May 14 at their farm stand. Their spring vegetables include a lettuce mix, spinach, dill, cilantro, radishes, and rhubarb, plus organic vegetable and flower seedlings.

Known for their specialty Japanese vegetables, Assawaga also offers traditional New England vegetables grown on their one-acre, no-till farm.

“We wanted to stay small,” said Alex Carpenter, co-owner of the farm. “We placed a heavy emphasis on soil health and really, really focus on efficiency.”

They are small but still grow more than 150 varieties of vegetables throughout each season.

“Everything we grow, we enjoy,” he said.

And so do we.