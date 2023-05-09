Recipe: Bake chocolate chocolate-chip cookies for a mom who needs a treat

Makes about 2 dozen

With three kinds of chocolate plus mini chips, these cookies were mainstays for my mom friends when our kids were little. Chocolate was a treat to get through the early months. This ultra-chocolatey batter combines unsweetened chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, and cocoa powder, along with brown and granulated sugar. Scoop them onto baking sheets in rounds (a small scoop works well), then press them lightly to flatten them. They're baked when the centers still look a little soft.

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped 1 ounce (1/4 cup) bittersweet chocolate baking chips ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut up 2 eggs ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup granulated sugar 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 1 cup (6 ounces) mini semi-sweet chocolate morsels

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand a large strainer.

2. Fill a saucepan halfway with water. Bring to a boil. In a heatproof bowl, combine the unsweetened chocolate, bittersweet chips, and butter. Set it over the saucepan of water, which should be barely simmering. The bowl should not touch the water. Heat the chocolate mixture, stirring often with a rubber spatula, or until the chocolate and butter melt. Remove the bowl from the water and wipe the bottom dry. Leave to cool for 5 minutes; the mixture should still be liquid.

3. In a large bowl with a whisk, whisk the eggs with the granulated and brown sugar for 1 minute. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture.

4. Set the strainer over the bowl. Add the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cocoa powder to the strainer. Sift them into the bowl. Stir until combined. Stir in the mini chocolate morsels.

5. With a number 40 cookie scoop or a rounded tablespoon, drop 1 1/2 tablespoons of batter 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. If they don't all fit onto 2 sheets you may have to reuse one of the baking sheets later. With your fingers, press on the mounds to flatten them.

6. Bake for 11 to 12 minutes, or until the edges of the rounds are firm and the centers look slightly soft. Set the baking sheets on wire racks to cool for 5 minutes. Use a wide metal spatula to lift the cookies off the parchment and transfer to the racks to cool completely.

Sally Pasley Vargas