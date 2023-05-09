Recipe: Celebrate mom with one giant shortbread cookie she can break into rugged, buttery pieces

Makes 1 large round, or about 2 dozen uneven 2-inch pieces

Start with a simple shortbread, mix in a little yellow cornmeal and lemon rind, then roll the dough between sheets of parchment paper into one very large oval or round-ish cookie. When it bakes to a pale golden color, cool the cookie, then break it by hand into rugged, buttery pieces. Or let guests break their own, which is more fun.

2 cups flour ⅓ cup yellow cornmeal ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature ½ cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Grated rind of 1 lemon Extra sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a rimless baking sheet and 2 sheets of parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, mix the flour, cornmeal, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter for 2 minutes, or until smooth and creamy. Beat in the sugar. Blend in the vanilla and lemon rind.

4. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture in 2 additions, mixing just until incorporated. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl several times. There should be no dry patches of flour at the bottom of the bowl.

5. Scrape the dough onto the center of 1 sheet of parchment. With the back of the rubber spatula, pat the dough into a 6-inch round. Set the other sheet of parchment on top. With a rolling pin, roll the dough to a round-ish or oval shape that is about 12-by-11-inches. Keep turning the dough with the papers so it rolls evenly.

6. Peel off and discard the top sheet of parchment paper. Slide the bottom sheet with the dough onto the baking sheet. Sprinkle the dough generously with sugar. With a fork, press the tines into the dough in rows, spacing them about 2-inches apart.

7. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven. Bake for 22 to 24 minutes, switching the position of the baking sheet from back to front halfway through baking, or until the top is pale golden and the center is firm to the touch.

8. Slide the parchment with the baked cookie onto a wire rack to cool completely. Break into 3-inch pieces and stack on a plate.

Lisa Yockelson