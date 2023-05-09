Recipe: Even the smallest children, with a little help, can make these lemon-curd thumbprint cookies for mom

Makes about 3 dozen

The smallest children, with just a little help, can make these thumbprint cookies for mom. Delicate and buttery, the centers are filled with tangy lemon curd instead of the traditional fruit jam. For a rustic look, use the tip of your thumb to create a small divot in the center of each cookie, and then fill the hole with a spoon. If you want a more professional look, make perfectly round centers with a small spoon, then use a pastry bag to fill them.

2¼ cups flour 1 tablespoon cornstarch ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature ⅔ cup sugar 2 egg yolks 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Extra sugar (for rolling) ⅓ cup lemon curd

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets lined with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, combine the butter and sugar. With the paddle attachment (or the whisk if you don't have one), beat the mixture on medium speed until light and fluffy. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often during mixing.

4. Add the egg yolks, one at a time, mixing on medium speed until they are fully incorporated. Add the vanilla and mix well. Add the flour mixture in 3 additions, mixing on low speed until smooth.

5. Sprinkle the extra sugar in a thick layer on a plate.

6. With your hands or a cookie scoop, using 1 tablespoon of the batter, form about 36 smooth, tight balls. Roll each in the sugar. Place each ball on the parchment, 1 to 2 inches apart. With the tip of your thumb, gently press down in the center of each one to form a divot.

7. Using a small spoon or a pastry bag, fill the divots with lemon curd.

8. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes, rotating the baking sheets from front to back, or until the cookies are lightly golden and set. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks. Cool the cookies on the sheets for 10 minutes. Use a thin spatula to transfer the cookies to the racks.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick