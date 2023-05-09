These jams honor the ‘Grande Dames of Fruit’

They aren’t household names, but to Vermont jam maker V Smiley, they are the “Grande Dames of Fruit.” These are women she has never met but whose books and writings about fruit preservation have inspired her passion and career — and have taught the craft to generations of jam-makers with small-batch companies. As founder and owner of V Smiley Preserves, Smiley is celebrating her 10th anniversary by offering special-edition jams that honor these women. Seattle artist Michael Doyle drew sketches of each woman for the labels in the collection Smiley named, fittingly, The Grande Dames of Fruit. The Cherry Rosehip Hibiscus is dedicated to Christine Ferber, a pastry chef, chocolatier, and one of France’s greatest jam makers. The Raspberry Redcurrant Geranium honors Britain’s acclaimed jam maker Pam Corbin. With Lavender Blackberry Rhubarb, you will celebrate Jane Grigson, a trailblazing British food writer and cookbook author of the 20th century. Smiley uses fruit, herbs, and flowers grown on her family farm in New Haven or in the surrounding area. All of her products — jams, preserves, and marmalades — are sweetened with Vermont honey, never sugar, and are always intriguing combinations full of fragrant contrasting flavors. “This year, I’m celebrating 10 years of exploring and stretching what flavors and textures are possible with fruit, honey, and aromatics,” says Smiley. “One of the reasons I can do my work is because of the Grande Dames of Fruit. Let’s raise our jars to them.” Each jam is $7.49 for 6 ounces; $22 for a box of all three at vsmileypreserves.com. The jams are also available at Formaggio Kitchen locations in Cambridge and Boston.

