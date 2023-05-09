Winning big at the Good Food Awards: local honey, energy bars, cider, and more

The Macadamia Nut Almond energy bar from BeBold of Westwood and Spring Creamed and Wildflower 2022 honey, both from Tewksbury Honey, won a Good Food Award at the recent Good Food Foundation competition. The nonprofit holds a contest each year to recognize small independent food companies. Professionals from the food industry evaluate products in 18 categories, including beer, coffee, cheese, chocolate, pickles, preserves, snacks, and spirits. This year, there were more than 2,000 entries. In addition to exceptional taste and quality, each food is required to be made in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Craft food producers face fierce competition from large food companies, so the award pays off.
“In 2020 alone, the largest food corporations and manufacturers lost more than $12 billion in sales to smaller companies,” says Good Food Foundation executive director Sarah Weiner. “Good Food Award Winners are driving more than just economic growth, using food to create an impact that reaches far beyond the plate, compounding year over year into a cultural shift that was unimaginable at the onset.”
Aside from BeBold and Tewksbury Honey, three other Bay State companies also earned the accolade. Two fizzy drinks from Superfrau, a Springfield company that uses upcycled whey, won for Pineapple Ginger and Blueberry Lemonade. Sudbury’s Goodnow Farms Chocolate, which has won for six years, earned the honor this time with its Ucayali 70% bar, where the cacao comes from the jungles of Peru. Stormalong Cider in Sherborn won two awards: one for Franklin Cider and another for its Boston Heirloom Hard Cider, a blend of Roxbury Russet and Baldwin, a varietal originally bred in the Boston area and considered the oldest in the country. A Good Food Award blue sticker on a package lets you know it’s a winner. For the entire list of winners, go to goodfoodfdn.org.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
