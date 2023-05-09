Winning big at the Good Food Awards: local honey, energy bars, cider, and more

The Macadamia Nut Almond energy bar from BeBold of Westwood and Spring Creamed and Wildflower 2022 honey, both from Tewksbury Honey, won a Good Food Award at the recent Good Food Foundation competition. The nonprofit holds a contest each year to recognize small independent food companies. Professionals from the food industry evaluate products in 18 categories, including beer, coffee, cheese, chocolate, pickles, preserves, snacks, and spirits. This year, there were more than 2,000 entries. In addition to exceptional taste and quality, each food is required to be made in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Craft food producers face fierce competition from large food companies, so the award pays off.

The seal on a food that wins a Good Food Award. Good Food Foundation

“In 2020 alone, the largest food corporations and manufacturers lost more than $12 billion in sales to smaller companies,” says Good Food Foundation executive director Sarah Weiner. “Good Food Award Winners are driving more than just economic growth, using food to create an impact that reaches far beyond the plate, compounding year over year into a cultural shift that was unimaginable at the onset.”