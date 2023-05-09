My father won’t wish me happy Mother’s Day, saying it’s because I’m not his mother. I am the mother of his only two grandchildren. Meanwhile, I’m expected to wish his wife, my stepmother, a happy Mother’s Day. They were married when I was 21 years old. I reminded him that people DO wish others who aren’t their own mothers a happy Mother’s Day, and he said I should think of my stepmother as my mother. I’ve told him I’m hurt by this. He knows it’s important to me to hear a wish from him, yet it doesn’t ever happen. Am I right to be hurt by this double standard? What is the protocol, if any, for extending good wishes on Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day can be a brutal holiday for a lot of people. Holidays that celebrate a particular relationship — mother, father, Valentine’s Day — are generally a bad idea, in my opinion. They bring nothing but pain for people whose relationships were troubled or nonexistent, and introduce a whole external set of obligations complicating the basically OK relationships of everyone else. Thinking of Mother’s Day in terms of a protocol that can be followed or failed is a recipe for frustration.

So thank you for the opportunity to make a brief PSA for all readers to be sensitive to the people in your life who have or had painful relationships with their mothers, or awesome relationships with mothers who have died and left tears in their hearts, or who struggle with their own children or lack thereof. It’s not brunch and bouquets for everyone. And if you’re one of those people, do what you need to take care of yourself — starting with ignoring social media entirely for the day.

You ask if you’re “right to be hurt.” You’re right that your father is being an intransigent donkey about the matter. I’ll wholeheartedly tell you, he’s in the wrong here — not because he’s not following rules, but because he’s being unkind. But it’s your choice how much weight to put on this once-a-year, symbolic interaction. It’s also your choice to go along, or not, with whatever expectations he and his wife have about Mother’s Day. She neither birthed nor raised you, and you’re under no obligation to pretend she did. Your father has an unfair double standard — that imposes absolutely no requirements on you at all.

From now on, you celebrate Mother’s Day with your kids, period. Not in a punitive, take-my-toys-and-go-home way, but because that’s how you want to celebrate it: where a maternal bond actually exists. This won’t make your hurt feelings magically vanish, any more than the pain in your head will go away the second you stop banging it against a wall. But it can’t even start to get better until the banging stops.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.