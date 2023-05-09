Three chicken dinner recipes that use just one baking tray

A roasted chicken tray bake combines the best of weeknight convenience with ample opportunity to boost flavor, particularly if you harness the tasty bits left behind on the sheet pan to make a quick sauce. For our chicken tray bake with sweet potatoes, we include orange wedges and whisk their caramelized juice with butter and the chicken’s natural juices. We roast lemon with fennel-crusted chicken and scallions and mix its juice with olive oil for a bright finish. And roasting poblanos, a habanero, onion, and tomato alongside chicken makes a sauce that evokes the griddle-charred salsas of Mexico.

A mix of honey, smoked paprika, and orange zest delivers high-impact flavor in this ultra-easy chicken tray bake. Even the knife work here is minimal — you’ll only need to trim the chicken, quarter an orange, and cut the vegetables into wedges.

After transferring the roasted chicken and vegetables to a platter, we combine the drippings that remain on the baking sheet with softened butter and the juice squeezed from the roasted orange. The ingredients come together into a glossy, savory-sweet sauce that will make dinner taste far more labor-intensive than it actually was.

Pat the chicken dry to wick away excess moisture that would prevent the honey-oil mixture from clinging while also inhibiting flavorful browning.

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Grated zest of 1 orange, orange cut into quarters

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed and patted dry

2 medium sweet potatoes (1 pound total), cut lengthwise into ¾-inch wedges

1 small red onion, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges, with root end intact

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces, room temperature

Heat the oven to 475 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, oil, orange zest, paprika, cayenne (if using), 1½ teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.

On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the chicken, sweet potatoes, and onion. Drizzle on the honey mixture and rub it into the chicken and vegetables. Arrange the chicken skin up in a single layer in the center, then arrange the vegetables in an even layer around the chicken. Place an orange quarter, cut side up, in each corner of the baking sheet. Roast until spotty brown and the thickest parts of the thighs reach 175 degrees, about 30 to 35 minutes.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken and vegetables to a platter; tent with foil. With the tongs, squeeze the juice from the orange quarters onto the baking sheet; discard the quarters. Add the butter and whisk, scraping up any browned bits, until melted and combined with the pan juices. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the sauce over the chicken and vegetables; serve the remainder on the side.

Fennel-Crusted Chicken and Scallion Tray Bake Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Fennel-Crusted Chicken and Scallion Tray Bake

Makes 4 servings

Tender, silky, lightly charred scallions serve as an accompaniment to spice-crusted chicken, as well as a flavoring for the roasted lemon pan sauce. For best texture, crush the fennel seeds with a mortar and pestle or with the bottom of a skillet — don’t pulverize them to a powder in a spice grinder. A sprinkle of fresh herbs at the end keeps the dish bright and lively. Tarragon plays up the licorice notes of the fennel seed; cilantro will bring out the coriander.

Serve with a grain or rice pilaf, with crusty bread, or over polenta.

2 teaspoons fennel seeds, crushed

1½ teaspoons ground coriander

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts or thighs

1 bunch scallions, cut into 1½-inch pieces

1 lemon, halved

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling Chopped fresh tarragon or fresh cilantro, to serve

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Mix the fennel, coriander, 1 tablespoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Set the chicken skin up on a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the scallions and lemon halves around it. Drizzle with oil, then sprinkle with the spices. Roast until the breasts (if using) reach 160 degrees or the thighs (if using) reach 175 degrees, about 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter. Squeeze the juice of the lemon halves onto the pan and stir to combine with the scallions. Spoon around the chicken and sprinkle with tarragon or cilantro.

Chicken Tray Bake With Roasted Poblano and Tomato Salsa Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Chicken Tray Bake With Roasted Poblano and Tomato Salsa

Makes 4 servings

In Oaxaca, in southeastern Mexico, salsas start with charring chilies, tomatoes, onions, and garlic on a steel or clay comal (a flat griddle used to make tortillas) to soften and deepen their flavors. We adapt that concept in this tray bake, roasting chilies alongside chicken parts. Glossy, dark green poblano peppers have an earthy, minerally flavor and moderate heat level. A habanero adds a burst of bright, fruity heat that sharpens the tomatoes’ flavor (include the habanero only if you want a lot of heat in your salsa). The tomatoes release their juice during cooking, so deglazing the baking sheet with water after roasting isn’t necessary.

Leave the onion’s root end intact so that the wedges don’t separate into layers. If they separate, they tend to scorch during roasting.

1 tablespoon chili powder

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 poblano chilies, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

1 medium yellow onion, root end intact, cut into 8 wedges

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

1 habanero chili, stemmed, halved, and seeded (optional)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon firmly packed light or dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken parts, trimmed and patted dry

10 medium garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, stir together the chili powder and 1 teaspoon salt. In a large bowl, toss together the poblanos, onion wedges, tomatoes, habanero (if using), 1 tablespoon of the chili powder mixture, and the oil. Into the remaining chili powder mixture, stir the sugar, oregano, 1½ teaspoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper.

On a rimmed baking sheet, evenly season both sides of the chicken parts with the chili powder mixture. Place the garlic cloves in the center of the baking sheet, then arrange the chicken parts, skin up, around the garlic; this prevents the garlic from scorching during roasting. Arrange the vegetables evenly around the chicken.

Roast until the thickest part of the breast (if using) reaches about 160 degrees and the thickest part of the largest thigh/leg (if using) reaches about 175 degrees, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a platter and the onion wedges and habanero to a cutting board. Pour the garlic, the remaining vegetables, and any liquid on the baking sheet into a medium bowl. Roughly chop the onion and habanero, then add to the bowl. Using a fork or potato masher, mash the mixture until broken down but slightly chunky, then stir in half of the cilantro and the vinegar. Serve the salsa with the chicken and sprinkle with the remaining cilantro.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.