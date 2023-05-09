SJC rules Philip Morris USA must pay $37 million to Newton woman who developed brain cancer from smoking

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Judicial Court said Patricia Walsh Greene and her expert witnesses had proven during a Middlesex Superior Court jury trial that she might have stopped smoking sooner or altogether if Philip Morris had not designed an advertising campaign extolling the health benefits of the Lights when compared to Marlboro Reds.

A Newton woman who developed brain cancer from smoking Marlboro Lights cigarettes is owed $37 million by Philip Morris USA Co. after the state’s high court ruled Tuesday she fell victim to the tobacco company’s “smoke screen” that falsely claimed the brand was safer to smoke than Marlboro Red.

“Philip Morris represented that such products, including Marlboro Lights, delivered lower tar and nicotine and were a healthier alternative to regular cigarettes,” Justice Scott P. Kafker wrote for the court. “Philip Morris never disclosed to its consumers that internal research it conducted in the late 1970s showed that the smoke of its filtered cigarette products, such as Marlboro Lights, was more [cancer-causing] mutagenic than the smoke from its regular cigarettes.”

Greene, according to her attorney Meredith K. Lever of the Public Health Alliance Institute in Boston, was “excited” by the major court victory. The PHAI was co-founded by Northeastern University Law Professor Richard Daynard who battled tobacco companies for decades.

“She’s very, very happy,’' Lever said. “It’s been a long road.”

The Globe has asked Philip Morris USA for comment on the ruling.

According to the SJC, Greene started smoking in 1971 as a 13-year-old using Marlboro Red and by high school was consuming a pack a day. She quit between 1979 and 1980 but began smoking again and switched to Marlboro Lights, believing it had “less of the bad stuff,” she testified, the SJC said.

Greene finally quit in 1995 after a health scare and in 2013 was diagnosed with lung cancer that developed into brain cancer, a treatment which required multiple surgeries and radiation treatment, according to court records. She suffered permanent kidney damage from chemotherapy and is ineligible for the kidney transplant because her cancer can recur, the SJC said.

“Philip Morris does not dispute the evidence of medical causation, i.e., that smoking causes the type of cancer from which Greene suffered,” Kafker wrote. “A reasonable jury could conclude that Greene was exposed to the fraud and deception in the particular marketing and messaging regarding filtered cigarettes and that she relied on it to justify her continuing to smoke Marlboro Lights.”

Following a four-week trial, the jury voted in Greene’s favor and concluded Philip Morris USA had engaged in a civil conspiracy with other tobacco companies dating back to the 1950s when top executives met and agreed to launch a decades long marketing campaign falsely claiming cigarette smoking was not harmful, according to the SJC.

The jury awarded Greene $6.5 million for past and future pain and suffering and $2.6 million for medical costs. They also awarded Greene’s husband, Frederick Douglas Greene, $500,000 for loss of consortium. He has since died, according to court records.

Following the verdict in favor of Greene, Superior Court Judge Helene Kazanjian ruled that Philip Morris USA had also violated the state’s consumer protection law by its behavior. As allowed by the law, known as a 93A claim, the judge tripled the original verdict and added another $2.3 million in legal fees and costs - raising the total due to $27.5 million.

That awarded was backdated to 2015, and with 12 percent interest, the total award has risen to about $37 million, according to court records.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com.