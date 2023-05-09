Owners of late Boston Marathon mascot Spencer the Golden Retriever adopt new puppy

The 1-month-old dog was adopted Sunday, Rich Powers and his family wrote on Facebook. Asked if the new puppy will be making an appearance at next year’s marathon, Powers said “that’s the plan.”

The family of Spencer, a golden retriever that became a beloved figure at the Boston Marathon before his death in February, has welcomed a new puppy named Jimmy.

“We just always want to be there for the runners to cheer them on,” he said. “We love being out there for that.”

The puppy is “pretty outgoing” and already knows how to sit down and use the stairs, Powers said.

The family’s former dogs, Spencer and Penny, both died of cancer in February, just eight days apart. Spencer was 13 and Penny was 10.

A video of Spencer wearing a raincoat and holding a double-sided Boston Strong flag in his mouth went viral in 2018 and the dogs became fan favorites at their usual roadside post near Ashland State Park. In 2022, Spencer was named the official mascot of the Boston Marathon. Following several bouts with cancer, he was honored by the Boston Athletic Association with a portrait and medal.

After Spencer and Penny’s deaths, hundreds of Golden Retrievers gathered in tribute before this year’s Boston Marathon.

“Spencer left some big shoes for [Jimmy] to fill,” Powers said.

Golden Opportunities for Independence, a Walpole-based nonprofit that trains service dogs, offered the puppy to Powers and his family after hearing their story.

“We could not be any more grateful for this generous heartfelt gesture,” the family wrote on Facebook. “We promise we will continue Spencer and Penny’s mission with your pup and we know he will do amazing things.”





