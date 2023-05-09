Brighton man accused of plotting with Chinese government to identify pro-democracy activists in Boston area

A Brighton man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he was secretly working with the Chinese government to compile a “black list” of Chinese activists and organizations in the United States who participated in protests supporting pro-democracy dissidents in China.

Litang Liang, a US citizen, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the United States Attorney General. US Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal ordered Liang held at the government’s request until a detention hearing, slated for Thursday, which will determine if he can be released pending trial.