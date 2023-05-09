Brighton man accused of plotting with Chinese government to identify pro-democracy activists in Boston area

A Brighton man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he was secretly working with the Chinese government to compile a “black list” of Chinese activists and organizations in the United States who participated in protests supporting pro-democracy dissidents in China.
Litang Liang, a US citizen, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the United States Attorney General. US Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal ordered Liang held at the government’s request until a detention hearing, slated for Thursday, which will determine if he can be released pending trial.
The indictment alleges that from around 2018 through at least last year, Liang communicated with People’s Republic of China officials through the messaging app WeChat to provide information about various people and organizations.
Liang’s alleged acts included “providing the PRC government with information on Boston-area individuals and organizations; organizing a counter-protest in the United States against pro-democracy dissidents; providing photographs of and information about U.S.-based dissidents to PRC government officials; and providing the names of potential recruits to the PRC’s Ministry of Public Security,” the indictment says.
