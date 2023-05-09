Let’s hold the US Supreme Court to a higher standard

An even more explicit instance of corruption was recently uncovered featuring Leonard Leo, a conservative activist who helped engineer the hard right’s takeover of the Supreme Court. In 2012, right before one of Leo’s organizations filed a Supreme Court brief in a landmark voting rights case, Leo instructed Republican pollster Kellyanne Conway to use money from the organization to pay Justice Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, under the table. He told Conway to “give” Ginni Thomas “another” $25,000, while emphasizing that the paperwork should have “No mention of Ginni, of course.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a corruption problem. For decades, billionaire Republican megadonor Harlan Crow – a board member of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, which has extensive business before the Court – has plied Thomas and his family with expensive gifts, including private jet flights, yacht cruises, luxury vacations; the purchase of Thomas’ mother’s home; and expensive private school tuition payments. Thomas failed to disclose any of these kickbacks, committing what experts at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center have described as “blatant violations” of federal disclosure law.

We should be clear about the stakes of this kind of judicial corruption. Our legal system depends on the character and impartiality of its judges. Good judges understand this reality, and take their ethical obligations incredibly seriously. I recently served in a federal judicial clerkship in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, where I saw our judges routinely recuse themselves from cases where their potential connection to a party failed to even begin to approach the personal, let alone monetary, relationships in the least shocking of Thomas’ scandals. Even I, a clerk, declined to work on several cases during my term because they dealt with issues about which I had previously been vocal as an activist and legislator.

To have members of the most powerful court in the country so flagrantly flout these ethical principles calls into question the very foundation of the American legal system. As Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has made clear during his (for many years lonely) campaign to sound the alarm on Supreme Court corruption, we cannot have real justice when very wealthy people can so easily buy access to and favor from members of our highest court.

There is no single fix to these structural problems, but one initial step should be clear: when Democrats win back the House in 2024, Clarence Thomas must be impeached. Article III of the Constitution stipulates that judges “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” Article II, Section 4 provides the means for adjudicating this standard: impeachment by the House and trial by the Senate. This is the primary mechanism our Constitution provides for reasserting public oversight over judges who hold themselves above the law, and as a candidate for Congress this year, I am committing to using this tool to hold Justice Thomas accountable for his corrupt behavior.

But deeper court reforms are also needed to address the more structural problem that Thomas’ scandals illustrate. Our judiciary – the branch of government that is the least constrained by democratic safeguards – has become far too unrestrained and unaccountable in its wielding of power.

In his first inaugural address, Abraham Lincoln warned that “if the policy of the Government upon vital questions affecting the whole people is to be irrevocably fixed by decisions of the Supreme Court … the people will have ceased to be their own rulers.” Last month’s attempt by Trump-appointed district court judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to end national access to the abortion drug mifepristone is a prime example of the threats that come from giving outsized power to the least democratic branch of our government.

The founders did not expect the judiciary to be above the system of checks and balances built into our government – they intended the executive and legislative branches to be active participants in restraining the courts when they got out of hand. And it’s time for our elected leaders to begin engaging in this constitutional rebalancing. To protect the rule of law in this country, members of Congress should bind the Supreme Court by the same code of ethics that applies to other federal judges. They should eliminate the power of a single judge, like Kacsmaryk, to issue nationwide injunctions. They should establish term limits for Supreme Court justices. And they should require a supermajority of the Court to strike down federal legislation. These reforms won’t be easy to achieve. But our democracy is worth the fight.

Aaron Regunberg served in the Rhode Island House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018 and was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island in 2018. He is currently a candidate for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat.