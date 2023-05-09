Man charged with killing 59-year-old woman in Chelsea, DA says

A man has been arrested and charged with killing a 59-year-old woman in a Chelsea apartment on Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said Tuesday.

Angel Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Chelsea District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said.

He is charged with killing Margarita Moreheadwhile both were in a Lafayette Avenue apartment on Monday, prosecutors said. Morehead was stabbed multiple times, according to Hayden’s office.