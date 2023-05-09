Man charged with killing 59-year-old woman in Chelsea, DA says

A man has been arrested and charged with killing a 59-year-old woman in a Chelsea apartment on Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said Tuesday.
Angel Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Chelsea District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said.
He is charged with killing Margarita Moreheadwhile both were in a Lafayette Avenue apartment on Monday, prosecutors said. Morehead was stabbed multiple times, according to Hayden’s office.
Chelsea police officers found the woman after receiving a report of a disturbance in the apartment building shortly before 10 a.m. She was given medical aid but she later died at CHA Everett Hospital, according to police.
It was not immediately known Tuesday what relationship, if any, existed between Morehead and Alvarez.
This is a developing story.
