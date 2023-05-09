Marlborough bus driver strike enters day two with no parties at negotiating table

After Sunday night’s failed contract negotiations between the bus driver’s union, Teamsters Local 170, and the private bus company that serves Marlborough schools, the drivers went on strike Monday . More than 3,800 students across the district who rely on buses to get to school must find another mode of transport, according to the school district’s contingency plans.

Bus drivers in Marlborough began their second day on strike in the early morning hours Tuesday, picketing outside several Marlborough Public Schools as early as 5:30 a.m. as students across the school district were forced to find alternate ways to get to class.

Advertisement

Multiple bus drivers said they are striking after North Reading Transportation Bus Inc., or NRT, cut hours and stopped paying drivers for time spent doing required pre-trip safety checks and refueling, among other things.

The union has argued NRT officials stalled negotiations for months, but in a statement last week the company held that it had “actively and respectfully negotiated in good faith” since January.

“This week we have negotiated every day late into the night and reached tentative agreements on several critical points,” NRT officials wrote Friday. “Based on those discussions, we believed that we were close to reaching a complete agreement.”

As of now, NRT has not returned to the table after negotiations stalled near midnight on Sunday, according to Shawn Stevens, a union organizer .

The union is demanding safer buses, fair wages, healthcare, and retirement benefits. “We want to be paid for the whole time we’re on our buses,” Donna Paglia, a 12-year veteran bus driver on strike, said on Monday.

Student attendance dropped roughly 12 percentage points to 83 percent from its standard levels Monday, according to Superintendent Mary Murphy, and school officials are concerned that the strike will negatively affect students who depend on critical school services like lunches and counseling. The district, however, is not involved in the negotiating process.

Advertisement





Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.