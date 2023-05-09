Mass. Senate budget would make undocumented students eligible for in-state college tuition

The state Senate’s version of the budget, however, also leaves out some key pieces championed by House lawmakers, like permanent free school lunch, and funding for rail service between Boston and the western part of the state. The Senate also did not embrace a House proposal to make state Lottery games available online, a proposal Governor Maura Healey later backed.

The Senate’s budget also introduces other new proposals, including one that would tap so-called millionaires tax revenue to cover costs for students attending community college nursing programs , and another to create a loan repayment program for behavioral health workers.

Massachusetts Senate leaders on Tuesday unveiled a $55.85 billion spending plan that echoes much of what the House and governor have already put forward, but also would deliver a major policy change — allowing high school students without legal immigration status to qualify for in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities.

The budget, “reflects our values and priorities and a lot of what we want to accomplish over the coming year,” state Senate President Karen E. Spilka told reporters Tuesday

There is still opportunity for the Senate proposal to change; Senators may file amendments before a 2 p.m. Friday deadline. The Senate will start debating the bill Monday, May 22.

In-state tuition

One of the most unique elements contained in the Senate’s budget plan is a proposal to make undocumented high schoolers eligible for in-state tuition rates at public colleges or universities in Massachusetts.

The proposal, which applies to any student who attends high school in state for at least three years, or who obtains a GED certificate, aims to increase college attendance and address workforce shortages across the state. In doing so, Senate officials say the measure would remove a financial barrier for undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts who contribute about $184 million in state and local taxes per year.

If passed, Massachusetts would join 23 other states and Washington, D.C. in allowing students to qualify for in-state tuition rates. Of those, 17 also offer state financial aid for undocumented students.

“We are falling behind other states, including the red states,” Spilka told reporters Tuesday, noting that Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas, are among those who have adopted such policies.

Officials did not provide an estimate of how many additional students might qualify under this change, and said the change won’t come at a cost the state.

Higher-earners tax

The Senate budget also marks the chamber’s first pass at how it would like to spend at least $1 billion in projected revenue from the so-called millionaires tax voters passed last fall.

The constitutional amendment increases the state’s 5 percent income tax rate to 9 percent on annual income exceeding $1 million, with all revenue required to flow to education and transportation initiatives.

The Senate in its budget proposes establishing a separate fund to account for the new revenue stream in an “open and transparent” way, Senate budget chief Michael J. Rodrigues told reporters Tuesday.

The Senate budget would spend the funds on a variety of investments, including $80 million for early education and care, $110 million for K-12 education programs, and $310 toward higher education. That dollar amount includes $55 million toward making community college free for those age 25 and older, including the $20 million earmarked specifically for nursing students attending community college programs.

The Senate plan goes further than similar measures proposed by Governor Maura Healey and the House, which embraced spending $20 million to cover tuition costs for many residents 25 and older at the state’s 15 community colleges.

“We’ve heard from every healthcare provider and every hospital around the state,” Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat, said. “There’s just not enough nurses, and every one of our community colleges have a nursing program.”

At least $500 million would go toward transit, including funds for capital projects in the MBTA, means-tested fare programs, grants for Regional Transit Authorities, and aid for roads and bridges.

While the millionaires tax revenue is only one piece of the budget, it’s being closely watched. It remains unclear how much money it will ultimately raise.

Revenue officials have said the new surtax could generate far more than is being budgeted, from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion in during the next fiscal year. But they also warn that it relies on capital gain collections that are hard to predict.

“We know it’s very volatile,” Rodrigues said of capital gains revenue. “We want it to be very careful on what we build into our state operating budgets.”

Housing

The Senate proposed pouring $1.05 billion into housing, including a House- and Healey-backed proposal to spend $324 million to bolster the state’s strained emergency assistance family shelter program. Similar to the House, the Senate would dedicate $195 million for a rental assistance program that would offer $7,000 per household in assistance each year; Healey had proposed allowing $7,000 every two years.

Echoing the House’s proposal, the Senate’s budget would also revive and make permanent a pandemic-era renter protection law, which would slow down the court process in eviction proceedings in cases where the tenant has applied for rental assistance.

The Legislature allowed the original — but temporary — measure to expire at the end of March despite pleas from homeless and housing advocates to keep it in place until at least July of next year.

