MBTA releases additional special event commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium

After pleas from fans, Keolis and the MBTA announced Tuesday it will be releasing additional special event commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20 and 21.

The round-trip tickets were added “to meet the high demand for this service,” according to a statement from Keolis and the MBTA. They are listed for $20, and will depart from Boston and Providence. Fans can purchase the tickets beginning Friday at 11 a.m. via the mTicket app, officials said.

The announcement comes after the initial commuter rail tickets for the event sold out in just a few hours, devastating fans. No additional tickets have been added for Swift’s May 19 performance, officials said.