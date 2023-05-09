MBTA releases additional special event commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium

After pleas from fans, Keolis and the MBTA announced Tuesday it will be releasing additional special event commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20 and 21.
The round-trip tickets were added “to meet the high demand for this service,” according to a statement from Keolis and the MBTA. They are listed for $20, and will depart from Boston and Providence. Fans can purchase the tickets beginning Friday at 11 a.m. via the mTicket app, officials said.
The announcement comes after the initial commuter rail tickets for the event sold out in just a few hours, devastating fans. No additional tickets have been added for Swift’s May 19 performance, officials said.
“Due to high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available,” the statement said.
The Boston trains will depart from South Station, making stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center. The Providence trains will leave from Providence Station, stopping at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro, and Mansfield. The trains are scheduled to leave the first stations at 4:05 p.m. and depart Gillette 30 minutes after the show, officials said.
The sold-out Eras Tour marks Swift’s first time at Gillette since 2018, when she became the first female artist to headline there three nights in a row, according to the statement.
To view the full commuter rail schedule for the event, visit the MBTA’s website.
