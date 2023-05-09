Newburyport chemical plant ordered to start demolition work no later than Wednesday

The owner of the pharmaceutical chemical plant in Newburyport that exploded last week, killing a Methuen man, has been ordered to start demolishing remnants of the building by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Newburyport officials.
The cause of the explosion that cost 62-year-old Jack O’Keefe his life remains under investigation by Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency.
O’Keefe and at least four other employees were inside the factory around 12:45 a.m. last Thursday when an explosion punched a hole in the roof of the facility and launched a industrial sized vat into the air, which landed in the parking lot 30 feet away from the structure, officials said.
Advertisement
The four other employees were not physically harmed, officials said.
The fatal incident is not considered suspicious and may have been caused by the manufacturing process, officials said.
In a statement, Mayor Sean R. Riordan and Fire Chief Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said hazmat technicians on Monday removed the final eight 55-gallon drums of chemicals and also drained about 2,000 gallons from chemical reactors inside the damaged building.
A Newburyport Fire Department company is on standby at the site, the city said.
Demolition may begin on Tuesday, but must start by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Globe has reached out to spokespersons for the company Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.