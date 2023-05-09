Newburyport chemical plant ordered to start demolition work no later than Wednesday

The owner of the pharmaceutical chemical plant in Newburyport that exploded last week, killing a Methuen man, has been ordered to start demolishing remnants of the building by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Newburyport officials.

The cause of the explosion that cost 62-year-old Jack O’Keefe his life remains under investigation by Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency.

O’Keefe and at least four other employees were inside the factory around 12:45 a.m. last Thursday when an explosion punched a hole in the roof of the facility and launched a industrial sized vat into the air, which landed in the parking lot 30 feet away from the structure, officials said.