Child killed after being struck by tractor trailer in Andover

A child was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer in a crowded crosswalk in the downtown area of Andover Tuesday, officials said.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said the victim was a child but did not immediately identify them. Their age and gender was also not disclosed.

Authorities received a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a tractor trailer in Elm Square at the intersection of Elm and Main streets at around 5:15 p.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in a statement.