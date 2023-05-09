Child killed after being struck by tractor trailer in Andover

A child was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer in a crowded crosswalk in the downtown area of Andover Tuesday, officials said.
A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said the victim was a child but did not immediately identify them. Their age and gender was also not disclosed.
Authorities received a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a tractor trailer in Elm Square at the intersection of Elm and Main streets at around 5:15 p.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in a statement.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. .
The truck driver stopped and is cooperating with police, officials said.
“Several people who also were in the crosswalk at the time were not struck but taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure,” police said.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
