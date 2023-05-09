Radio talk show host Howie Carr recovering after fainting on air: ‘I’ll be back in a couple days’

Carr, 71, known for his conservative views and staunch support of former president Donald Trump, has been a major figure on New England radio since the 1980s. His daily broadcast on WRKO 680, “The Howie Carr Show,” is syndicated on more than 20 stations. He is also a columnist for the Boston Herald.

“I’ll be back in a couple days, but I’m fine,” Carr said in a brief phone interview.

Longtime Boston talk radio host Howie Carr is recovering after fainting on the air Monday.

During his program on Monday, he appeared to lose consciousness behind his microphone, according to Boston25. The radio station ran commercials before bringing on another host.

Carr’s family posted a statement on Twitter following the health scare.

“Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for Howie,” they wrote. “During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better.”

Carr said that he and his family were sick over the weekend with a stomach bug and that he returned to his show too early.

Asked if he had a message for listeners, Carr said “just thank everybody.”

“I apologize for getting sick on air,” he said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.