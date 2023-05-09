Remains of Mass. native, Sober Grid app founder, identified in California

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found last month in Southern California have been identified as those of the Sober Grid app founder who disappeared in 2021, authorities said.

The remains of Beau Mann were found on April 25 in the courtyard of an abandoned property in Santa Monica and were identified by the Los Angeles County coroner on May 6, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The coroner’s office was trying to determine the cause of death, police said.