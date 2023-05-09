R.I. men charged with murder of pregnant woman whose body was found in Coventry pond

The investigation began on Dec. 21, when an angler fishing off the dock of the small pond within Nicholas Farm Management Area discovered a woman’s body under the water. Her head had several lacerations, leading state police detectives to rule her death suspicious. The next day, the state medical examiner’s office confirmed the death was a homicide, and that the unknown woman had been pregnant.

The Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday that 34-year-old Leila Duarte Da Luz was killed by the father of her unborn child and a friend who’d previously been convicted of murder.

COVENTRY, R.I. — Two Rhode Island men are accused of murdering a pregnant Brockton, Mass., woman, whose body was found submerged in icy Carbuncle Pond in December.

She was identified on Dec. 27, after a missing person’s report was filed with the Brockton police.

During an extensive investigation over the next several months, with 53 search warrants and interviews with witnesses, the state police zeroed in on two men who they believed killed Duarte Da Luz.

One was her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, Gary R. Gromkiewicz, 35, of Lincoln, who was out on probation on a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon.

The other was Gromkiewicz’s friend Michael P. Lambert, 46, whose last known address was in Pawtucket, and who had been out on parole on a murder conviction.

Lambert was just 17 when he and an older teen brutally beat a homeless man to death under a highway on-ramp in Providence in 1994, in a scene that police called “appallingly violent.” He was tried and convicted as an adult, and sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years.

Both Lambert and Gromkiewicz are now charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Duarte Da Luz.

Gromkiewicz is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at Kent County courthouse. Lambert is incarcerated at the Adult Correctional Institutions for violating his parole.

State Police Superintendent Colonel Darnell S. Weaver commended the troopers and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts that assisted in the investigation. He offered his condolences to the loved ones of Duarte Da Luz.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.