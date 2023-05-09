R.I. senators hear pointed debate on abortion coverage bill

Senator Bridget Valverde, a North Kingstown Democrat who introduced the bill, noted that while the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the General Assembly passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019 to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island. But even with that protection, she said a quarter of Rhode Islanders rely on Medicaid or state health plans that provide no abortion coverage, including about 85,000 people who may become pregnant.

The Senate Judiciary Committee did not vote on the legislation, but it heard testimony from a long line of people who stood for hours in a State House hallway to have their chance at the microphone.

PROVIDENCE — Supporters and opponents of abortion rights clashed Tuesday over the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would allow state workers and Medicaid recipients to receive health insurance coverage for all abortions.

“These coverage restrictions are not around because it’s cost effective to deny care — it’s never been about the money,” Valverde said. “It is about controlling people — mostly women, mostly poor women, mostly women of color, immigrants, people with disabilities, the very people who have not enjoyed the most power and privilege in this country.”

Since last year’s Supreme Court ruling, “many states have enacted laws that take our health care systems backwards and make things more dangerous for women in their child-bearing years,” she said. “We have a chance here to strengthen access to reproductive care in Rhode Island. We have a chance to finally join the 16 other states — including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York — that ensure that everyone has access to abortion free from politically motivated financial barriers.”

Valverde noted that on April 27, the House of Representatives passed the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act by a vote of 49 to 24. She described that as “a large majority that reflects the overwhelming public support for it,” saying, “I hope that this committee will allow our chamber a chance to debate this bill on the floor.”

But Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, responded to Valverde’s testimony, saying that Medicaid and state health insurance plans do cover abortions in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother. And she challenged the idea that Valverde’s bill enjoys “overwhelming public support,” saying she has seen more written testimony against the bill than for it.

“When I do talk to individuals — Democrats, Libertarians, Republicans — many of them do not support their tax dollars going towards elective abortions,” de la Cruz said. “The consensus has been amongst Democrats and Republicans in government and in the public that we do need to provide for abortions in the instances of rape, incest, life of the mother. But when it comes to elective abortions — those out of convenience or a method of birth control — that is where they draw the line, and I tend to agree with those individuals.”

De la Cruz asked if Medicaid covers birth control at no cost.

Valverde confirmed that it does.

“That is pretty effective,” de la Cruz said.

Valverde said, “Birth control fails all the time, senator.”

“Not all the time,” de la Cruz said. “But occasionally it does.”

Lisa Cooley, coordinator of the Office of Life and Ministry for the Providence diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, urged the committee to reject Valverde’s bill. “Elective abortion is not medically necessary, and it is not health care,” she said. “It destroys a life.”

Many Rhode Islanders “don’t want to be complicit” in abortions by having their tax money used for abortions, Cooley said. “By forcing us to pay for other people’s elective abortions, you make us participants,” she said.

Cooley described the issue as a matter of religious liberty, saying, “The baby, we believe, is a miracle sent by God, and it is here for a reason and a purpose. God does not make mistakes.”

But Dr. Anna Whelan, an obstetrician-gynecologist who specializes in maternal medical care and fetal development, urged the committee to recommend passage of Valverde’s bill.

“What prevents me from providing care with true justice is the laws that are in place which make my patients worry about how they are going to afford their medical care rather instead of what is best for them and their family,” she said.

Whelan shared the story of a patient who was 22 weeks pregnant when she received a diagnosis that her baby would die during pregnancy or soon after birth because of the failure of lungs to develop. The mother decided to have an abortion but could not afford the cost and instead gave birth to a child that died two minutes later, she said.

“People have abortions for many reasons, not just in cases of anomalies, and every single reason is valid,” Whelan said. “There is no such thing as an elective abortion. There is only abortion.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.