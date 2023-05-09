Santa’s Village in N.H. to retire roller coaster after 35 years

After delighting children of all ages for decades, a New Hampshire roller coaster named for a beloved reindeer will soon go down in history.
For 35 years, people have taken flight on Rudy’s Rapid Transit Roller Coaster at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H. But the coaster will be removed from service this fall, giving fans just one more summer to enjoy the ride, the amusement park announced this month.
A steel roller coaster with multiple dips and turns and a top speed of 22 mph, Rudy’s has been one of the main attractions at Santa’s Village since 1988, the park said on its website. While still a “family favorite,” Rudy’s is an “old coaster and repairing and replacing parts is getting harder and harder to do,” Santa’s Village wrote on Facebook.
With Rudy heading toward retirement, the park hinted that a new ride may be in store.
“We’ll share news about improvements for future seasons soon,” the park said.
The ride started out in Hudson, N.H., at Benson’s Animal Park (New England Playworld) from 1981 through 1987, when it was known as the “Firefly Coaster.”
News that the Rudy’s era was coming to a close made many people nostalgic, with one person saying they were “heartbroken.”
“This is my first coaster,” added another Facebook commenter. “So many amazing memories. It will be missed.”
Santa’s Village will open on certain weekends starting May 27 and opens for the summer season on June 19.
“Ride one more Summertime before this ride is retired!” the park said.
