Santa’s Village in N.H. to retire roller coaster after 35 years

After delighting children of all ages for decades, a New Hampshire roller coaster named for a beloved reindeer will soon go down in history.

For 35 years, people have taken flight on Rudy’s Rapid Transit Roller Coaster at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H. But the coaster will be removed from service this fall, giving fans just one more summer to enjoy the ride, the amusement park announced this month.

A steel roller coaster with multiple dips and turns and a top speed of 22 mph, Rudy’s has been one of the main attractions at Santa’s Village since 1988, the park said on its website. While still a “family favorite,” Rudy’s is an “old coaster and repairing and replacing parts is getting harder and harder to do,” Santa’s Village wrote on Facebook.