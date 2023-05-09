6-year-old girl attacked by man in Portland, Maine, after answering knock on front door, police say

A six-year-old girl in Portland, Maine, was attacked by a man Monday morning after answering a knock at her front door, police said.
Around 6:39 a.m., Portland police responded to a report of the assault at a residence on Monroe Court, officials said.
“A six-year old girl answered a knock at the door and was attacked by the suspect,” police said in a statement.
An adult confronted the assailant who fled towards Anderson Street, possibly on a bicycle, the statement said. The girl was taken to a hospital and later released “out of an abundance of caution,” according to police.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s or 50s with gray scruff, the statement said. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a red and black long-sleeved checkered shirt and a black and white hat, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (207) 874-8575.
