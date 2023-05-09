Teenager injured in reported explosion at Stoneham home

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries Tuesday night from what was reportedly an explosion outside a Stoneham home, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Stoneham police and fire responded to a call reporting an explosion near 72 Pine St., according to Captain Jim Marshall and a statement from Stoneham police and fire.

“When we arrived, there was no fire, no smoke,” Marshall said in an interview.