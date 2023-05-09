Teenager injured in reported explosion at Stoneham home

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries Tuesday night from what was reportedly an explosion outside a Stoneham home, authorities said.
Around 8:30 p.m., Stoneham police and fire responded to a call reporting an explosion near 72 Pine St., according to Captain Jim Marshall and a statement from Stoneham police and fire.
“When we arrived, there was no fire, no smoke,” Marshall said in an interview.
Investigators found a burned yellow fuel container nearby, the statement said.
The boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.
His condition was not known late Tuesday night.
The incident is being investigated jointly by Stoneham police and fire.
Advertisement
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.