‘This is not the end of COVID’: Mass. is prepared to deal with future surges, officials say ahead of statewide public health emergency ending

After the emergency order is lifted , the DPH will rescind the statewide masking requirement in health care settings, Goldstein said at his first press conference since assuming the position last month, and ask health care facilities to develop “a proactive plan that uses real-time data to identify when and where COVID-19 prevention strategy should be used, including a return to masking, if necessary.”

“This is not the end of the pandemic. This is not the end of COVID. This is the end of an emergency phase of COVID-19,” said Robert Goldstein, Massachusetts’ newly-appointed Department of Public Health commissioner, said at a press conference Tuesday.

As Massachusetts prepares to lift its COVID-19 public health emergency order Thursday, officials say the state is better prepared to deal with future surges in cases.

The move is in line with the nationwide plan to end the United States’ classification of COVID-19 as a public health emergency at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, more than three years after it was first declared, meaning a myriad of pandemic-era policies and regulations are set to expire. COVID-19 community levels are down across the Commonwealth, with no county experiencing high community levels since February, Goldstein said.

“We know that COVID-19 is not over,” Goldstein said. “We now have the tools to manage the virus, including at-home testing, therapeutics, and vaccines.”

While dropping the mask requirement is a notable change, officials stressed that access to resources like therapeutics and vaccines will “continue unchanged,” as the cost will continue to fall to the federal government while companies continue working to commercialize their products.

“We have a stockpile that didn’t exist before that holds necessary personal protective equipment, necessary tests, and treatments,” Goldstein said. “Not just for COVID-19, but for other respiratory illnesses and other public health emergencies.”

The end of the pandemic’s emergency status will also mean changes in how frequently the state updates and shares COVID data with federal agencies. The state will continue to share data on its public dashboards, Goldstein said.

“None of those changes are going to negate our ability to understand what’s happening with COVID across the state,” Goldstein said.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.