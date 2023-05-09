fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer spills chemical on I-95 in Weston, State Police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated May 9, 2023, 21 minutes ago

A tractor-trailer spilled a chemical on Interstate 95 in Weston Tuesday morning, closing three lanes of traffic, officials said.

State Police first tweeted about the spill in the southbound lanes at around 9:57 a.m.

The “tractor-trailer spilled [a] load of polyurethane,” the tweet said. The left and middle lanes have since reopened, authorities said in a later tweet.

Both troopers and Weston Fire Department are at the scene, officials said.

“Expect delays,” the tweet said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Boston Globe Today