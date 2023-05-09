Tractor-trailer spills chemical on I-95 in Weston, State Police say

A tractor-trailer spilled a chemical on Interstate 95 in Weston Tuesday morning, closing three lanes of traffic, officials said.
State Police first tweeted about the spill in the southbound lanes at around 9:57 a.m.
The “tractor-trailer spilled [a] load of polyurethane,” the tweet said. The left and middle lanes have since reopened, authorities said in a later tweet.
Both troopers and Weston Fire Department are at the scene, officials said.
“Expect delays,” the tweet said.
UPDATE-Left and middle lanes now open to traffic. Cleanup continues. #MATraffic https://t.co/RO4Z4O2IwZ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 9, 2023
