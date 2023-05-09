Victim identified in Mattapan shooting on Sunday

Boston police on Tuesday identified the victim in one of two fatal shootings in over the weekend.
Gavyn Henry, 37 of Mattapan, died after succumbing to his injuries sustained in a double shooting on Wildwood Street, Boston police said in a statement.
Police responded to the area of 66 Wildwood St. at 8:32 p.m. and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Both were taken to local area hospitals, where Henry later died. officials said. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.
