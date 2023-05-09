Westerly, R.I., school employee charged with sexual assault of a student

WESTERLY, R.I. – A former in-school suspension supervisor and detention monitor at Westerly High School is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a student.

Sean Tormey, 39, was arraigned Tuesdayin Washington County Superior Court on three counts of third-degree sexual assault. A Washington County grand jury returned a secret indictment on Monday, the attorney general’s office said.

Tormey was working for the school system when, sometime between Jan. 1 and March 11, he allegedly had some sexual contact with a student older than 14 and younger than 18. Tormey had “supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim by virtue of the accused’s legal, professional, or occupational status,” the attorney general’s office said Tuesday, “or is otherwise acting in a position of authority with respect to the victim.”